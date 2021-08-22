Marvel has released its first NFT Digital Comic Collectibles for sale on VeVe. It continues to celebrate Marvel Month in partnership with VeVe, with its first NFT comic books.

The American media franchise announced in this report: “Following Marvel Entertainment’s successful, officially licensed NFT digital collectibles based on Spider-Man and Captain America, we’re excited to reveal, starting tomorrow, August 19, VeVe will be launching the inaugural series of classic Marvel Comics as NFTs!.”

Up until now, two sales have gone down on VeVe. The first-ever Marvel NFT, Spider-Man, was released on Veve two weeks ago. All 60,500 NFTs sold out in just 24 hours. Last week, it released the second NFT offering, its inaugural Marvel Mightys series. This sold out in less than 30 minutes.

Marvel’s NFT Digital Comics

This is the first time that Marvel is issuing digital comic books based on its assets. This week, fans and collectors can buy fully readable Marvel digital comics on VeVe.

Like the preceding NFT collections, the comics come in one of five levels of rarity, from Common to Secret Rare. The NFT comic sale on VeVe will run till today and feature three different readable classics from Marvel’s archives.

The first Marvel comic book ever released, Marvel Comics #1, launched on VeVe on Thursday, August 19 at 8:00 am PT. This fully readable digital comic, features the first appearances of the original Human Torch and Namor, the Sub-Mariner.

Journey Into Mystery #85 launched on Friday, August 20 at 8:00 am PT. This comic book features the first appearance of Loki, Heimdall, and Asgard.

The third comic, Fantastic Four #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, launched on Saturday, August 21 at 8:00 am PT. This comic features the first appearance of the Fantastic Four and began the Marvel Age of comics.

The Marvel Comics #1 and Fantastic Four #1 comics have 60,000 editions. While the Journey into Mystery release has only 50,000. This makes the Loki debut a bit more exclusive than the others. The common ‘Classic cover’ will have 40,000 copies minted, while the secret rare ‘True Believer Variant’ will have just 500 versions in the pool.

Marvel Comic Book NFTs Purchase

The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms.

Each comic was available with five variant covers in blind box format for $6.99.

