Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

74.2% of surveyed TradFi users have shifted some or all traditional asset trading activity to crypto exchanges, reflecting growing demand for more flexible market access

Mutsamudu, Comoros, September 08, 2026 – MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today launched “Trade Wall Street, Without Walls.” The campaign highlights how crypto-native trading is reducing traditional barriers to stock market participation, including access, fees and limited trading hours. As crypto exchanges expand into traditional assets, retail users are gaining more flexible ways to access and trade global market opportunities.

The campaign comes amid a broader shift in how investors trade traditional financial assets. Recent research from MEXC and CoinGecko found that 74.2% of surveyed users with traditional finance experience had shifted some or all of their traditional asset trading activity to crypto exchanges. Among the biggest frustrations users cited with traditional brokerages were limited trading hours, at 58.8%, and high fees, at 54.7%. In contrast, 24/7 market access and more competitive fees ranked among the leading reasons users chose to move traditional asset trading activity to centralized exchanges.

The findings point to a change that goes beyond simply making more assets available on crypto platforms. Investors are not only looking for more assets. They are also looking for a different way to access and trade them. The always-on, lower-friction trading experience developed in crypto is increasingly influencing expectations across a broader financial landscape, particularly as users move more easily between crypto, stocks, commodities, tokenized assets and other markets.

“Trade Wall Street, Without Walls.” brings this shift to life through five traditional market “walls”: the Access Wall, Fee Wall, Time Wall, Capital Wall and Direction Wall. Together, they represent common constraints that have historically shaped retail participation in stock markets, from where and when users can trade to the costs, capital requirements and trading strategies available to them. The campaign highlights how crypto-native market infrastructure is beginning to reduce these frictions and create more flexible ways for retail users to participate in traditional financial opportunities.

On MEXC, this evolution is reflected in a growing range of stock-related products and participation models across different stages of the market. The MEXC Stock Ecosystem spans the full market lifecycle, from Pre-IPO to IPO and Post-IPO, including Pre-IPO Futures and Pre-IPO Launchpad for the Pre-IPO stage, IPO Launchpad and IPO Express for the IPO stage, and RealStocks, Tokenized Stocks, and Stock Futures for Post-IPO markets. Bringing private-market themes, public equities and derivatives into a more integrated trading environment. Selected products also offer features such as 0-fee trading, USDT-based participation, extended or around-the-clock market access, and the ability to take both long and short positions, giving users more flexibility in how they respond to different market conditions. Product availability and trading conditions may vary by region and product.





