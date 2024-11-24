XRP is on a massive bull run today while Dogecoin is getting closer to targeting the big $1 milestone. Meanwhile, Lunex Network is seeing significant whale activity as analysts predict up to 1,800% gains for LNEX by the end of its presale.

XRP Experiences Record-Breaking Intraday Gains

XRP’s price didn’t make any significant movements until it suddenly turned bullish during the recent post-election rally. Since XRP has already rallied by a whopping 180.01% over the last 30 days, analysts believe XRP is ready to hit a new peak price point before the end of Q4.

XRP is currently trading for $1.46 after a massive intraday surge of 31.92%. During the same period, XRP’s trading volume skyrocketed by 217.03%. Since XRP is experiencing significant buying activity, analysts believe XRP’s price will continue its uptrend for the next few weeks. If these bullish predictions stand true, XRP could target its upper resistance level at $2.35 in December.

Dogecoin Rally Continues After Trump Announces DOGE

Dogecoin’s price has rallied by a massive 183.14% over the last 30 days after Trump won the US presidential elections and announced a new Department of Government Efficiency. During the same period, Dogecoin’s daily active addresses increased by 370,000 as more traders purchased Dogecoin in hopes for bigger gains in the future. Since Dogecoin hasn’t entered a consolidation phase yet, analysts are positive about Dogecoin’s ongoing uptrend to continue until the end of Q4.

Dogecoin is currently trading for $0.3954 after an intraday surge of 2.23%. Dogecoin’s volume has also increased by 18% over the last 24 hours which reflects the high network activity. If Dogecoin’s buying pressure continues to increase, analysts believe Dogecoin could hit the $1 milestone by the end of this year. However, if Dogecoin faces a correction, the token’s price could crash to the $0.2 support.

Lunex Network (LNEX) Attracts Massive Investments Before Upcoming Price Surge

Lunex Network is experiencing an explosive rally as savvy traders turn towards this low-cap crypto presale. Since Lunex Network is launching a noncustodial DeFi exchange that effectively bridges the gap between isolated blockchains, analysts believe the platform’s native LNEX token will record up to 1,800% gains before the end of its presale. If Lunex Network can continue its upward momentum in 2025, this new DeFi exchange could dominate the entire DEXs and CEXs market that already generates up to $275 trillion every 24 hours.

Since Lunex Network is fully backed on Ethereum’s immutable blockchain, the platform offers top-tier security to every trader. To make things even better, every trade processed through Lunex Network is executed via smart contracts and the latest Web3 technology. With these features, Lunex Network offers seamless cross-chain trading while giving traders the opportunity to retain full control over their assets.

One of the main reasons why Lunex Network is emerging as an overnight sensation in the DeFi space is the platform’s native LNEX utility token. Aside from using LNEX to process trades on the platform, traders can also add LNEX to their staking pools and earn a consistent passive income. With Lunex Network’s revenue-sharing model, traders can receive staking rewards with up to 18% APYs in as little as 30 days. To make things even better, Lunex Network permits traders to add more tokens to the staking portfolio without losing their initial APYs!

Given these attractive trading features and the opportunity to earn massive gains, it is no surprise that Lunex Network’s price has already rallied by 158% during its presale stages. Although LNEX tokens are currently selling for a low price of just $0.0031 each, analysts are already hinting at a massive price surge before the end of November.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.