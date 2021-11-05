In the world of sports, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a lot of headlines with star players and coaches. However, this month Philadelphia has some better news. In an announcement this week, the organization will launch their first-ever ‘Legacy NFT Collection’, in partnership with official jersey patch sponsor Crypto.com.

The first of 13 drops within the collection released earlier on Thursday this week, with each custom-designed collectible coinciding with significant moments in the Spectrum-era of the franchise’s history. This release paired with the franchise’s “Spirit of ’76” night, when the team wears it’s newest ‘City Edition’ uniform.

What’s Good In The City Of Brotherly Love…

The exclusive drop celebrates the first game at the Spectrum Arena that was played in 1967. This game happened after the 76ers moved stadiums, and had to take on the Lakers; the defending-champion 76ers played in front of 9,000-plus fans. The 76ers ended up defeating the L.A. Lakers 103-87, who had powerhouse players. However, Philly had Basketball Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Billy Cunningham, who led the way for the home team. Cunningham scored 20 points, while Chamberlain posted 11 points with a game-high 30 rebounds and nine assists.

It was a special night, and now it’s available digitally for the first time, along with many more rare franchise moments. The Legacy NFT Collection breaks down into three tiers: Original, Banner, and Signature. All drops will include one Original series, as well as 49 mystery packs, for a total of 50 collectibles per drop. Generated at random, these packs will each include one piece of collectible art, either Banner series or Signature series— which can be virtually unwrapped and kept or traded on the Crypto.com/NFT marketplace. The move is one of the most noteworthy releases since the Sixers teamed up with Crypto.com earlier this year.

What’s In The Goodie-Bag?

Fans are encouraged to collect all 13 Banner series or Signature series NFTs in order to have access to more exclusive 76ers-themed benefits. The Original series is a one-of-one auction item that will be available for 48 hours after each drop. The winning bidders will receive exclusive fan access, including special 76ers memorabilia and experiences. The series collectors will be able to enjoy an ultimate fan experience at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, which includes a plus one for the winner to bring a friend. This package includes lunch prepared by the team chef, a special meet and greet, and access to watch a 76ers practice session live.

Additionally, purchasers receive a gift package, including an original piece of the Philadelphia Spectrum court and a game-worn jersey. Talk about utility. This is exciting news for both sports and NFTs, as it encourages a new way to share iconic sports moments. This connects fans to franchises in a whole new way, and also brings to market exclusive non-fungible tokens that can be resold, traded or collected.

