This growing bull cycle is causing a big shake-up in the meme coin sector. Newcomer Pepe (PEPE) is now on track to flip old dog Shiba Inu (SHIB) with staggering growth estimates. However, Rollblock (RBLK) is looking at even bigger growth as it blends the utility of crypto gaming with the viral community of meme coins. This top altcoin could see as much as 5,000% growth when its crypto presale ends in early 2025.

Pepe Guns for Number Two Meme Coin Spot

Pepe is one of the few newer tokens that has managed to repeat the kind of rallies that put meme coins on the map in 2021. The Pepe price is now up 37,000% from its ICO open in May of 2023.

The Pepe price has managed to maintain this momentum even as most other new meme coins have given back most of their value. Pepe has risen a further 110% this month, far outpacing the overall market.

Pepe is now only a 50% rally away from taking the number two meme coin spot with another 2,000% growth projected for 2025.

Shiba Inu Facing Slow 2025 Growth at Best

The stagnant growth in the Shiba Inu price this year is not helping this meme coin to hold onto its number two spot. Shiba Inu is only up 40% this month, which is barely outpacing the overall market.

Shiba Inu was one of the first tokens to put meme coins on the map when it minted thousands of new crypto millionaires in 2021. Now it has given back more than 75% of this peak value from 2021. The Shiba Inu price is expected to continue its stagnant growth at best in 2025.

Rollblock’s Utility Token Goes Viral Like a Meme Coin

While Pepe is trying to outshine Shiba Inu as the superior meme coin, Rollblock is on track to outperform them both by blending the fun and excitement of meme coins with the stable utility of crypto gaming. Crypto gaming is the ideal sector for this approach because of the enormous potential of the $525 billion global gaming industry and the natural thrill-seeking of gaming.

This top altcoin is maximizing the utility from online gaming through the use of the latest blockchain technology to transform the experience. Instead of high fees and long delays, players can access over 7,000 provably fair games from anywhere in the world.

Rollblock is also bringing the fun and excitement of memes through the use of its viral social media platform.

The best example of this blend of utility and community is Rollblock’s signature profit sharing.

Rollblock puts money back into the pockets of the community through a system of weekly buybacks that employ the platforms own revenue. These buybacks are used as staking rewards, or they are burned at the end of each week to drive value.

Rollblock’s revolutionary take on crypto gaming has already brought it to the eighth of twelve crypto presale stages at a record-breaking pace – with a 50% special bonus offer in play. Now analysts expect its current price of $0.036 could increase another 1000% when this presale ends.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.