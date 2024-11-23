Pepe (PEPE), one of the first successful meme-inspired tokens, has taken the crypto world by storm, while Ethereum (ETH) continues to reign as the backbone of decentralized applications. The crypto space is indeed more exciting than ever with a mix of alt coins, meme coins, and established giants such as Ethereum, all bringing something different to the table.

Amid the fray, a new contender, Lunex Network ($LNEX), has also been making a name for itself, bridging the gap between novelty and innovation with its advanced blockchain solutions. As Pepe rallies its vibrant community and Ethereum continues to demand a large chunk of the market cap, could Lunex Network redefine the playing field? Let’s have a look at what might be in store for these protocols as 2024 draws to a close.

Ethereum (ETH) Launches The Mekong TestNet

Ethereum (ETH) is making great strides toward scalability and efficiency. Among them is the introduction this week of the Mekong Testnet, where features for the upcoming ‘Splurge’ update will be tested. Among these advancements is proto-danksharding, a technology designed to enhance transaction capacity while significantly lowering fees.

The launch of the Mekong Testnet coincided with a surge in large transactions, with over 7,270 exceeding $100,000, a level not seen in the past three months. This uptick reflects growing institutional interest and renewed confidence in Ethereum’s (ETH) evolving infrastructure as it solidifies its position in the blockchain ecosystem.

Pepe (PEPE) Is Endorsed By Robinhood Crypto Europe

Robinhood Crypto Europe began supporting Pepe (PEPE) transfers in early November, offering users a 1% bonus on deposits to drive engagement. This move signals an effort to expand Pepe’s accessibility in the European market.

On a different front, Pepe (PEPE) has been working to redefine its image. Recent updates to its staking mechanisms have allowed traders to actively support the growth and development of the Pepe ecosystem.

Pepe faced some dips throughout October, but holders hope that this Robinhood listing could increase the coin’s visibility and drive adoption, potentially boosting Pepe’s market performance in the near term.

Lunex Network Offers Innovative Utility

Meanwhile, Lunex Network ($LNEX) continues to gain traction with its appeal extending beyond traders to businesses and developers. The protocol’s dynamic merchant payment gateway makes it easier for businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments seamlessly.

Funds received through the gateway are automatically converted into fiat, removing barriers to crypto adoption. Additionally, its lower fees and conversion costs make it a cost-effective alternative to traditional payment systems.

Developers are also drawn to Lunex Network’s ($LNEX) robust infrastructure, which features 65 RPC nodes that support the creation of scalable decentralized applications. With a utility offering that spans a variety of use cases, Lunex Network is positioned for widespread adoption across multiple sectors.

As the Lunex Network ($LNEX) presale reaches stage 6, $LNEX tokens are available at an alluring price of just $0.0031, with analysts predicting a rise of 1800% in the token’s value by the time 2024 is through. This is certainly not a protocol to gloss over in 2024.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.