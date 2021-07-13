Crypto Twitter has exploded with talk that Apple will soon announce a Bitcoin purchase in the billions of dollars. For example, Galaxy Trading is one of many pushing this rumor. They say the figure is more than $2 billion.

Whereas the CEO of ChainLeak, Joshuwa Roomsburg, puts the rumored purchase amount at $2.5 billion. Roomsburg added, if the rumor is true, he will buy an iPhone to commemorate the occasion.



Rumor has it, #Apple will make an announcement today that they have purchased $2.5B in #Bitcoin If that happens, I'll buy the latest #iPhone TODAY! I won't use it, I'll just keep it as a souvenir for when #BTC started it's climb to $100k. ⏳ Imagine what alts will do! pic.twitter.com/YyNWSUzz7V — Joshuwa Roomsburg 🌎⛓️ (@JoshRoomsburg) July 12, 2021

But with Apple’s patchy history concerning Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, is there any truth to this rumor?

Is Bitcoin Too Controversial For Apple?

Early February, when Tesla announced it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, BTC spiked 20% on the day. This event set in motion a bullish trend that topped out in mid-April, having hit a $65,000 price peak.

Expectations are that a similar trend will happen if Apple reveals it has also bought Bitcoin. But, if truth be told, for every tweet endorsing the rumor, there are just as many rubbishing it.

The CEO of OnChain Capital, Ran Neuner, responded by flat out declaring it won’t happen, at least, not anytime soon. Similarly, @Flappening playfully puts the chances of Apple buying Bitcoin in the negatives.