There was no moderator. SafeMoon used Twitch as a platform for the event. There were other people on the panel but they weren’t properly introduced. The company’s CEO, John Karony, played master of ceremony. The company’s CTO, Thomas Smith, played the show’s main guess. They both played themselves.

What Happened At SafeMoon’s AMA?

SafeMoon promised exciting announcements and new developments. It provided neither. The transmission’s title was “Miami Crypto Experience 2021 Edition,” but who-was-where wasn’t properly explained. At least Thomas Smith seemed to be in a conference environment. “DeFi was hungry for honesty,” he said.

You can catch the rerun of this live event here. If you’re not familiar with SafeMoon and their incredible month, read this article first. If you already know about them, let’s cut to the chase and answer this question.

They started with amazing facts: the website is receiving a million visitors a day, and two million yesterday. They are hosting a hackathon in the Miami event. The objective is to create a multi-chain or cross-chain NFT wallet. Over 100 teams are competing. Nevertheless, SafeMoon couldn’t announce the prizes just yet. This lack of transparency was the leitmotif of the night.

Then, instead of answering questions, Thomas started introducing the people around him. A person who’s going to be their NFT consultant was there. He talked about a customized Porshe. He discussed an NFT for the song “Hate it or Love it,” which Cool & Dre produced for The Game and 50 Cent. An artist showed his NFT scratchers. Scratch away and you get a code with which you can reclaim a free NFT.

The CEO of the Mandala Exchange was there. Apparently, they’re going to list SafeMoon’s token. According to John. there were fifty thousand people watching at this point. In the chatroom, everyone was complaining about their lack of professionalism and asking if Binance was going to list the token.

They once again claimed that the Binance Smart Chain fell out of synch because of the activity SafeMoon brought to the ecosystem. “We’re growing so fast that we have these effects,” said Thomas.

The people wanted answers, and Jhon started talking about future exchanges that are going to list the coin. Besides the already mentioned Mandala, the MCX exchange announced their listing, and BScex will do the same soon. Jhon said that Asian markets are very important for SafeMoon and to expect announcements about Chinese exchanges soon.

The chatroom wanted to talk about the fear, uncertainty, and doubt they were feeling. The panel just laugh it off and said the system was working well now. They blamed the FUD on the effects that the breaking of the Binance Smart Chain had, which might not be an accurate interpretation of the situation.

People wanted to talk about SafeMoon’s fundamentals. The panelists didn’t seem to. A few questions lingered in the air. Where these people avoiding serious topics? Was all of the unprofessional chaos a trick to spend the whole time in trivialities and don’t address the real issues? If it was, it worked. Clumsily, John closed the session while the chat room was on fire.

The AMA’s Aftermath

Later that day, the company apologized via this tweet:

We apologise for the earlier AMA as it wasn’t up to standard at all and did not meet the expectations we wanted. However we are a family… and honesty is key 🔑 we will always take your feedback as you are the only reason we are here #SAFEMOON — SafeMoon Protocol (@safemoon) April 21, 2021

And even later, the CEO stepped in front of the cameras once again to apologize. Only to, once again, talk about exchanges that are going to list their token and little else.

Even with all this, is their reputation permanently damaged? Probably not. But SafeMoon’s price keeps falling.

