Innovative competition is always very interesting to watch. Solana brought the hybrid PoH to change the blockchain trilemma, and BNB excelled at the same thing. However, the square-off is heating up intensely as the hot new crypto Lunex Network gradually takes the spotlight and challenges the dominance of established crypto giants like Solana and Binance Coin. Lunex Network is rapidly winning hearts and attracting significant attention from investors with its unique profit-making features. But can it topple them? Let’s find out.

Lunex Network is the hot new crypto disrupting the DeFi space

Lunex Network ($LNEX) is using its highly innovative approach to cross-chain trading and decentralized finance to set new standards in the DeFi space. The project prioritizes transparency and security by providing users with a clear overview of their investments across various asset types using its portfolio tracking tool.

This hot new crypto project is a simplistic exchange platform for trading a wide range of assets across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain interoperability helps give users access to over 50000 tradable assets without the need for multiple wallets. Another key advantage of Lunex Network is its robust staking mechanism and passive income.

The project’s ongoing presale is a testament to its success and love, as over $2.95 has been raised in just weeks of the presale launch. The projected value of $1 for the $LNEX token becomes increasingly achievable by the day as Lunex Network continues to see investors buy into the project in large numbers.

Can the bullish trend continue with Solana’s price?

Since the FTX collapse, the Solana price has been quite the spectacle, thanks to its impressive PoH novelty and efficient smart contract compatibility. The price has gone up by a massive 39.48% over the past 30 days. This bullish momentum makes many experts believe that Solana’s price could reach a new ATH of $600 if it keeps up this current momentum.

Its institutional and retail allure has even reached a feverish peak. The positive sentiment is further fueled by the anticipation of upcoming Solana ETFs, which Cboe proposed in July. Technical analysts are optimistic about Solana’s price breaking through the critical resistance level of $262.01 as it now trades above all its key moving averages.

Google Cloud partners with BNB to boost dApp development

BNB has always been the subject of institutional interest, especially with its tie with Binance. Recently, Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership with BNB. As part of this collaboration, Google Cloud’s web3 startups program will invest a substantial $10 million in BNB‘s Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program.

The MVB program is designed to help the growth and adoption of dApps on the BNB Chain by drawing talented developers and founders. Overall, bullish sentiments remain strong, even with the weekly and monthly trading volume seeing an uptick. Technical analysts believe that BNB could soon challenge the nearest resistance level of $650 with its current momentum.

Conclusion

The crypto market is heating up as Solana price surges and a hot new crypto, Lunex Network, emerges. Lunex is poised to challenge crypto giants like Solana and BNB with its innovative features and strong community. Investors and traders are keenly observing these three projects as the competition intensifies.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.