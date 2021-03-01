Industry SOVI on HECO Liquidity Mining Updates

The last seven days have been extremely eventful for everyone at Sovi Finance and we are happy to announce the successful completion of the SOVI auction on the NewItem platform, and the launch of SOVI Liquidity Mining on the Huobi ECO Chain (HECO). The two events have proved to be highly successful and have attracted a significant amount of engagement from our community members and highlight how the Sovi revolution has spread across the gaming and DeFi worlds and will continue to do so!

The SOVI NewItem Auction & Liquidity Mining Launch

The SOVI auction on NewItem and the ability to liquidity mine SOVI on Heco began on February 18th.During the auction, 40,000 SOVI were made available with 1 SOVI being equal to 1HT, and the token auction ended at 14:00 GMT with 37,520 tokens being sold and with the remaining of only 2480 scheduled to be burnt.

SOVI Liquidity Mining began at 17:00 GMT, and we achieved a TVL of $20M USDT within the first 30 minutes before going on to hit $24M. The launch also saw participants benefit from an overall APY of 16983%, with the exact figures being as follows.

TVL $23M

APY 16983%

SOVI/USD: 15632.25%

SOVI/HT: 16983.63%

SOVI: 1739.14%

HT: 107.23%

HUSD: 107.50%

HPT: 106.60%

We would like to thank the SOVI community for all their support and congratulate everyone who participated. We would also like to add that the price of SOVI has stabilised at around the $30 to $40 (USD) level, and anyone can buy SOVI using Mdex. You can see all the relevant info regarding SOVI on Mdex here, and you just need to click on the “Trade” button to go directly to the available SOVI trading pairs.

Once again, the SOVI LP Mining Pool brings many beneficial features to influencers, network participants, and loyal platform supporters, and allows our entire community to earn rewards by acting as liquidity providers on HECO. The tokenomics of SOVI on HECO are as follows.

SOVI Tokenomics (HECO)

Hope Sovi Mining (hSOV & hSOV2)

Type: hSOV & hSOV2 mining

Start block: 930700

Block period: 1528500

Block Production: 0.02 SOVI

Total Distribution: 58400 SOVI

SOVI Auction

Type: Direct mint

Total Distribution: 40000 SOVI

Liquidity Mining

Start block: 2257600

Block period: 10512000

Type: LP Token Mining (SOVI/WHT SOVI/USDT)

Stage 1: 14 days | 70000 SOVI

Stage 2: 21 days | 73500 SOVI

Stage 3: 21 days | 51450 SOVI

Stage 4: 21 days | 36015 SOVI

Stage 5: 288 days | 345744 SOVI

Total Distribution: 576709 SOVI

Single Token Stake Mining

Type: Single Token stake mining(WHT, HUSD, HPT,SOVI)

Start block: 2257600

Block period: 201600

Total Distribution: 7056 SOVI

Referral Bonus

Type: Given upon every user claim: In order to receive the bonus, the inviter needs to put at least $1000 worth of tokens into the liquidity pool. Inviters are able to collect extra production from 2 layers below them, with 50% from direct referrals and 50% from indirect referrals. Referral Index levels: Stage 1: 6% Stage 2: 7% Stage 3: 8% Stage 4: 9% Stage 5: 10%

Total Distribution: 51277 SOVI (calculated as fully occupied)

Mundi

Type: Transferred upon every user claim, and users who stake the Igniter type of NFT will be able to enjoy 2% of extra SOVI production from overall liquidity mining.

Total Distribution: 11534 SOVI

Team

Type: Received upon every user claim with 10% extra from every production except for the referral bonus.

Total Distribution: 66824 SOVI

For SOVI tokenomics please go to: https://docs.sovi.finance/usdsovi-tokenomics/sovi-tokenomics-heco​

We encourage our community members to take part in liquidity mining and you can find out more about our mining mechanism on HECO here, and single asset liquidity provision here. Sovi Finance allows everyone to join in the new financial revolution and earn valuable digital assets via strategic gameplay and taking part in DeFi activities such as liquidity mining, staking, and yield farming. There is much more good news to come soon, so make sure to join the Sovi communities, follow us across social media, and stay tuned!

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.