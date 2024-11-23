Bitcoin’s surge to its new highs has had a domino effect on the entire crypto economy. Utility-centric cryptos that were not getting much traction have finally started to gain solid ground. And what utility is better than one offering more streamlined payment solutions that reduce bottlenecks, enhance transparency, and can be more expansive?

That’s the idea behind the conceptualization of SpacePay. This utility-centric crypto project aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized technologies to circumvent the issues that exist within the blockchain domain and TradFi.

Available on presale, this project has raised upwards of $500K so far. Will it be able to grow further?

What is SpacePay?

In simple terms, the official whitepaper describes SpacePay as user-friendly software solutions that let merchants get their settlements done faster and users use their cryptocurrency for day-to-day uses. It can integrate with a traditional card and can utilize crypto from over 325 wallets.

The platform has been described as a “terminal agnostic” payment system that can easily be integrated with card machines.

The idea is to make cryptocurrency payments easier to adopt by installing this blockchain technology to something fiat users are already familiar with, with an added advantage of making the payment solutions more efficient and cost-effective.

Users will be able to leverage SpacePay as an all-in-one solution, as it will integrate over 325 wallet providers, as mentioned above. Think of it as a terminal that lets you use any crypto wallet that you have access to.

For merchants, this can be another system that can be installed in their card machines. This will allow cryptocurrencies to be transacted in the same way as fiat.

SpacePay promises that this service won’t only be free for users, but it also won’t put any extra cost burden on payment companies. With a transaction fee of only 0.5%, this project aims to keep user-centricity at the forefront.

What are The Key Features of SpacePay?

SpacePay reportedly offers a lot more than just enabling crypto payments. Here is a peek into some of the features that it claims to deliver:

Support for Multiple Cryptocurrencies – Since the platform supports over 325 wallet providers, it also supports multiple types of assets. Users won’t be beholden to using a single type of crypto, from Bitcoin to Ethereum, and certain popular meme coins. With access to diverse assets to pay through each time, crypto investors won’t have to worry about delayed payments. Instant Settlement – Since SpacePay is blockchain-centric, merchants who use it won’t have to wait for the transaction to finish. Thanks to the transactions being done in crypto, the processing times will be drastically reduced, making receiving payments seamless. Volatility Protection – The crypto market is volatile. However, SpacePay has safeguards to ensure that the merchants receive the agreed-upon price. Essentially, this technology uses the fiat amount as base and adjusts the crypto payments accordingly so there is no loss. Multi-wallet compatibility – SpacePay can integrate with a wide array of wallets, from MetaMask to Phantom to Trust Wallet, to even Ledger Nano S. Think of SpacePay as a tool to streamline wallet functionality, where instead of wasting time adding and verifying token addresses, a QR scan is enough to start the transfer.

SPY Token – Multi-Functional Token Powering SpacePay

At the heart of SpacePay is the SPY token. This multi-utility crypto is an ERC-20 asset offering a wide array of perks to users. These include:

Loyalty Airdrops – Those who participate in the SpacePay community actively will receive monthly airdrops. Holding tokens has its own vast array of benefits. Voting Power – One of the benefits of holding tokens is to decide the direction towards which SpacePay grows. Once a month, voters will get a chance to vote on crucial proposals. These can be about addition of new features or using SpacePay to create new initiatives. Early Access – SpacePay has been designed as an evolving ecosystem, which is why it will have more features added to it with time. SPY token will be instrumental in getting access to these features early. Revenue Sharing – SpacePay has also opted for a revenue sharing model, in which SPY holders will earn a portion of the transaction fee accumulated by it. Charitable donations – SpacePay will also engage with charitable activities by sharing a portion of revenue with leading non-profit organizations. Voting can also be done about which NPO to send donations to. Quarterly Webinars – Those who hold SPY tokens will also be able to participate in quarterly connect webinars to engage with the leadership team. These webinars will be influential in further enhancing this crypto project and keeping tabs with the upcoming developments.

SpacePay Raises $500k In Record Time

SpacePay has been able to raise $500k via the public presale, after raising upwards of $750,000 from private investors. With such a strong backing, it is clear that this project can potentially move towards mainstream adoption once it finally goes live.

https://x.com/SpacePayLtd/status/1855704675812585592

Furthermore, major publications like Finbold, Techopedia, News BTC, and more have also done a deep dive into this project, which showcases that SpacePay’s use cases are already turning heads within the crypto community.

To participate in the presale, visit the official website today.

Visit SpacePay

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.