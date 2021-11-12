Tonight, on The Andy Milonakis NFT Show: A series of fortunate events lead our hero to finally buy the Bored Ape he’s been craving for. And after that, he got a Cryptopunk. Milonakis is finally in the big leagues as a collector. But, how did he get there? It all started in the live minting that we covered in this show’s previous episode. The Bright Moments DAO hosted it, and they released this video that summarizes the whole thing and puts the event into perspective:

Now, Jamie Foxx, Tobbie Maguire, Danny Trejo, and the biggest celebrity of all, Andy Milonakis. It’s a shame the art looks like knock-off Cryptopunks, but that’s neither here nor there. They have a few aces down their sleeves, as we’ll see later. First, though, let’s check the temperature with Andy’s own NFT collection.

I know people are saying it's not a good time to release an NFT…but fuck that, my series is going to be a water baby, sink or swim. First up, after/if we sell out, planning an NYC Holiday party. Then maybe a party in LA early 2022 — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) November 3, 2021

Gas prices are through the roof and the NFT market seems saturated. However, this is Andy Milonakis we’re talking about here. His collection is going to sell in a matter of hours. Just look at what this creative genius did in his spare time.

This joke references Bleeple’s “Human One,” which sold for almost $29M through auction house Christie’s. And the artist himself answered Milonakis tweet, because he knows what’s up.

ETH price chart on Currency.com | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com

Creature World Amusement Park

Always active in the NFT space, Andy went to the Creature Playground event. The people behind the Creature World NFT collection and Open Sea produced the event. This is the poster.

Tomorrow’s the night NYC! We’re bringing this wild week to a close with @creatureNFT at the Hammerstein Ballroom – don’t miss it! Nov 4 🔹 7PM EST Tickets: https://t.co/DGUnWedRHH pic.twitter.com/vyFnYgJ0GA — OpenSea (@opensea) November 4, 2021

Milonakis met the artist, Danny Colee.

And brought us this visual journalistic report.

This is another part of the playground and some of the merch available.

How Milonakis Won And Sold A Tyler Hobbs

The artist behind the Fidenza NFTs has a new collection. Tyler Hobbs uses code to produce his pieces and has been incredibly successful with it. The “Incomplete Control” collection consists of only 100 pieces, and the Bright Moments DAO gave away one. Everyone who had a Cryptonewyorker had a ticket to the raffle. Guess who won.

After paying 15 ETH for a Golden Token, Milonakis had a choice to make. Option A.- Wait and mint the Tyler Hobbs piece. Option B.- Sell the winning ticket and go in an NFT buying frenzy. Guess what he did.

The selling of the Golden Token was an adventure in itself.

i'm too anxious to go to this party. So fucking lucky but trying to sell something for almost 100eth got my nerves all tingly. Crazy that I won — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) November 6, 2021

But Andy finally sold it for 80 ETH. That’s roughly $368K at the time of writing.

What Did Andy Buy With The Loot?

He started with a Cool Cat that’s wearing the same shirt that Milonakis had in a promotional photo for his MTV show.

Not sure which ape yet but I just bought my first Cool Cat! Twinzies hahaha @coolcatsnft LETS GO pic.twitter.com/8WWRGoMQTz — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) November 6, 2021

Then, Andy finally joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club. This is something he’s been craving since the “indecent NSFW proposal” from Episode 5.

I did it. I'm now officially in the @BoredApeYC Beenie gang pic.twitter.com/epqr7Go6h4 — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) November 6, 2021

And then, he got the holy grail. A Cryptopunk.

i got one pic.twitter.com/emwDybmHxJ — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) November 6, 2021

To finish the shopping spree, Milonakis got his second Baby Kongz

Also got a second baby kongz. I love the top hat, didnt know it existed as a trait til today. pic.twitter.com/WSmp6q4lHv — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) November 6, 2021

In total, he spent about 50 ETH. Almost all of his earning.

If it wasn't for @brtmoments I wouldn't have an ape. Thanks for the contest and I hope one day to hold something from Tyler Hobb's as well, but that sale got me a bunch of stuff. Thanks! — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) November 6, 2021

Let’s close this episode in a wholesome way. With Andy thanking the Bright Moments DAO and saying, “I hope one day to hold something from Tyler Hobb’s as well, but that sale got me a bunch of stuff.” And with Milonakis thankfully receiving this phenomenal fan art that he got.

without a doubt this is the coolest art anyone has ever done of me. Thank you so much https://t.co/QbyJcEVGtW — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) November 5, 2021

This episode was all about Andy Milonakis the collector. Will we premiere Milonakis’ own NFT collection on the next one? Keep your eye on Bitcoinist to find out.

