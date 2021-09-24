Tonight, on The Andy Milonakis NFT Show: insults, shade, intrigue. Also, NSFW content straight from the mouth of Andy Milonakis, in a video-heavy episode. It even contains a video-guest appearance by fellow NFT celebrity Gary Vee. Plus, Andy fights with a sector of the NFT community and ends up vindicated. All of this and more in the action-packed fifth episode of your favorite internet show.

LFG!

Sponsorships, Milonakis, and an NFT Ft. Gary Vee

The show starts with a bang! A rare video appearance by this show’s leading man, asking the community about the proper etiquette for sponsorships in the NFT space:

Question for people in the NFT space. pic.twitter.com/PuGqLWHFOP — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 16, 2021

“I really want to do this the right way, because I feel like I’m going to be in this space for a while,” an earnest Andy says. The community basically responds that it’s ok to do it as long as he discloses that it’s a sponsorship or that he’s receiving NFTs for free. BEAT. Andy takes a shot at Gary Vee.

Hey guys I didn't want to leak this but my new NFT series is going to be at Christie’s!!!!!!!!! It's a bit different, it's not the auction thing, it's my friend Christie, she lives in the Bronx and we're giving out free Jamaican beef patties to anyone that buys an NFT — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 16, 2021

When Milonakis says “my new NFT series is going to be at Christie’s!!!!!!!!!,” he’s referencing the Veefriends Christie’s auction. BEAT. A few minutes later, Andy Milonakis gets his first sponsored NFT: A Butthead. How appropriate!

I'm not sure which looks better, I think I'm gonna go with pic number two. Thanks to @buttheadsWTF for making this ridiculous art. They are hooking me up with a few shiny butthead NFT's for sharing this tweet. #ad #sponsored #wediditmom pic.twitter.com/iJVOkaF2p1 — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 16, 2021

BEAT. An hour and change later, Milonakis takes a second shot at Gary Vee. This time a NSFW one. Let’s say Andy wants a Veefriend tattoo and leave it at that. BEAT. An hour and change later, Gary Vee replies with his own NSFW video. Even though he doesn’t say a bad word in it, the video is as dirty as they come.

And that concludes the crossover of the century… for now.

BTC price chart for 09/24/2021 on Binance US | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

Andy Vs. The Cyber Mall Cops

In this hilarious video, Andy Milonakis goes directly at the people monitoring NFT transactions. Some people caught him selling a Lazy Lion for way less than its value and called him “paper hands” and questioned his existence in the NFT space. Well, they messed with the wrong man.

Cyber mall cops pic.twitter.com/bT4lkqKGFj — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 17, 2021

Then, the so-called Degen’s doubled down on their claim, and Andy slammed them again. Here, we find out that Andy has over 300 NFTs and that he sold two “a bit under floor because I wanted to make a movie quick on something.” What was that something that Milonakis wanted so desperately?

I have over 300 NFTs and i sold 2…2 a bit under floor because I wanted to make a movie quick on something. Out of those 300 I might have sold like 4 or 5 total. Get over yourself "we call ourselves degens" you are a fucking loser, i know that club sounds less appealing https://t.co/vaDCDdo3o9 — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 17, 2021

Here comes the reveal. Andy tells us, “I sold a couple things below floor to quickly snap some of these up because they are innovative and cool for the space.” Milonakis found out about the Anonymice project before the general public, from what seems like a bare-bones whitepaper.

Just to show you how these huge losers are making assumptions about me paper handing because I just care about money….I sold a couple things below floor to quickly snap some of these up because they are innovative and cool for the space. It made sense to me. pic.twitter.com/yoJL81CzB6 — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 17, 2021

Then this civilian NFT enthusiast defends him, calling his buying of the Anonymice “a giga-galaxy brain move.” Andy Milonakis was cool enough to jump in on Yerma’s replies and talk to the people, even clearing things up about the Anonymice project.

People are ripping @andymilonakis a new one for selling his 1 lion under floor as if using that ETH to mint 20 @AnonymiceNFT wasn't a giga-galaxy brain move lmfao — yerma (@yermaETH) September 18, 2021

Days later, Anonymice was at #1 in the trending NFT collections list.

And this is Andy’s victory lap tweet, “I got 5 mice staking, grinding Cheeth.”

week 3 in NFT land is going smoothly, I got 5 mice staking, grinding Cheeth, when I get 2 Cheeth we are going to welcome a new mouse into the family — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 17, 2021

To clear things up, the Anonymice explain, “CHEETH is the utility token that powers the Anonymice world. It’s not an investment, has no economic value and has infinite supply. Please don’t speculate with it. You’ll need it to breed your mice!”

XXX Epilogue

To close this week’s episode, Andy Milonakis has an indecent NSFW proposal for you.

Don’t look at us, Bored Ape Yacht Club holder. This is between you and Andy.

