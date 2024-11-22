Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections has sent the entire market into overdrive, with massive surges happening across the board and Bitcoin skyrocketing above $90K. Despite the reigning bullish sentiment, chaos has pervaded the space and it can be quite difficult to pick the projects that will sustain this momentum in the long run.

This article will explore several altcoins across different niches that are showing promise as the cycle progresses. Pepe (PEPE) is currently dominating the meme coin landscape. Solana (SOL) continues to drive massive interest. Polygon (POL) and Ripple (XRP) have also been tipped as the next major plays. Meanwhile, Rollblock (RBLK) is capturing the attention of savvy investors on the lookout for undervalued gems.

Let’s find out how these projects compare and why they can be considered sensible additions to any crypto portfolio.

Pepe Enters Accumulation Phase After Triple-Digit Gains

Pepe (PEPE) took the market by storm when it launched in the first half of 2023. By leveraging over 20 years of meme culture Pepe scaled the crypto ranks with ease, becoming the third-largest meme coin in terms of valuation, peaking at $10 billion in market cap. Today, Pepe sells for $0.000019 with a 6.5% intraday decrease. This level appears to be the rock-solid local bottom for Pepe as it has been already tested several times without giving in.

Although most experts agree that Pepe is poised to reach a new all-time high soon, crypto analyst Bluntz went a step further in providing a detailed explanation for Pepe’s bullish thesis.

His opinion coincides with the bullish pennant formation on the Pepe chart, which once completed, could send the meme coin to new heights.

Solana Retraces As Bulls Refuel

Solana continues to be at the center of attention as it most recently became the 4th largest cryptocurrency, vastly outperforming its long-standing rival BNB.

At $246 Solana (SOL) got extremely close to its 2021 all-time high of $260, as selling pressure intensified, forcing a pullback, Solana has now settled at $233 with a 3.3% daily drop.

One of the main drivers of Solana’s recent growth is its viral meme coin factory which sent the market into a frenzy. This led to impressive revenue numbers for Solana, which in turn translated into explosive bullish action. In terms of raw numbers, DeFi Llama shows that, in the last 24 hours, Solana has generated a record $11.2 million in fees.

Ripple Adoption Continues To Grow

Ripple is once again topping headlines with a 100% monthly surge that saw its price break above $1 for the first time since 2021. One of Ripple’s biggest struggles has been the draconian regulatory climate. This saw Ripple Labs engage in a multi-year legal battle with the SEC, which significantly tanked investor sentiment. The tune soon changed with Donald Trump becoming the 47th president of the United States. The President-elect has been a vocal supporter of digital assets and time and time again he affirmed that he will encourage crypto development and adoption.

Speaking of adoption, not only Ripple has recently announced the launch of its proprietary stablecoin RLUSD but is also exploring the possibility of launching a Dirham-backed stablecoin with the blessing of the United Arab Emirates. This means that Ripple could soon become a major player in the stablecoin space which is projected to grow to $3 trillion in the upcoming years as demand skyrockets. Right now, Ripple is selling for $1.08 after a moderate 1.3% decline over the last 24 hours.

Polygon Is Breaking Out, Holders Pay Close Attention

Polygon (POL) took the backseat over the past few months with its price action failing to reflect the general euphoria. Being an Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain, Polygon’s performance is closely tied to that of Ethereum which has been lagging in terms of performance, especially when compared to other Layer 1s;

Recently, Polygon introduced a new utility token, POL to gradually replace the MATIC token in the upcoming years. This rebrand attempt has been received with mixed signals by the market, despite the increased functionality of the new token, such as improved interoperability and more decentralized governance.

However, amid the favorable market conditions, Polygon succeeded in breaking out of its range with a 16% monthly surge and is now consolidating around $0.43. This show of strength could be a sign of what’s to come for Polygon, especially with Ethereum expected to make a move soon.

Rollblock Is Turning Heads With Unique Rev-Share Mechanism

Rollblock is a community-backed Web3 gaming platform that leverages blockchain technology to ensure smooth and transparent transactions while simultaneously removing the possibility of altering once placed. This innovative framework has been welcomed with open arms by the gaming community as the industry has been plagued for years by issues of security and transparency.

Over 20,000 have joined the Rollblock ranks and are already enjoying the 7,000-game catalog, with sports features to be introduced soon as well. To ensure greater versatility and ease of use, Rollblock integrates 20 major cryptocurrencies aside from the native RBLK token.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this cutting-edge GameFi platform is its reward system. Every week Rollblock will reinvest a portion of its revenue to buy back RBLK tokens and then redistribute them to holders as recurring staking rewards. Furthermore, a fixed amount will be burned, priming RBLK for sustainable long-term growth.

Stage 8 of the RBLK is now live and tokens sell for just $0.036. This is a great entry point for investors who want exposure to a low-cap project with significant potential.

Conclusion

Any of these projects is capable of yielding substantial gains as the cycle unfolds, and the best play is to diversify one’s positions in order to capture as much opportunity as possible. A combination of all of the above-mentioned altcoins could help build a strong foundation for a future-proof portfolio. Happy investing!

