Social media platform Twitter has expanded its Bitcoin Lightning Tips feature for Android users. Launched in September 2021 for iOS only, the feature allows users to set up a BTC Lightning address to receive tips from their followers.

As Bitcoinist reported a month ago, Twitter partnered with Jack Maller’s Strike lightning wallet to integrate Bitcoin with their app. At the moment, the payment company launched a Strike API platform to enable merchants to offer their products.

The social media giant claimed the following back in September when they took another step to propel Bitcoin into the mainstream:

We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid. Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send each other money across borders and with as little friction as possible – help us get there.

In order to activate the feature, users need to access their profile and press the edit button. Later, they will find the tip option which they can turn on and link to one of the Bitcoin Lightning Network wallets. The app lets the users choose how they send their tips and their own providers.

Tips is now on Android! You can get set up to receive tips from your profile –– tap the “Edit profile” button then tap “Tips” to start. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 18, 2021

Jack Dorsey And His Bitcoin Quest

The social media platform and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, have been BTC supporters for several years. BTC was the first and only cryptocurrency to receive its own symbol when using a hashtag. At least, the only one that receives it for free, as Dorsey himself clarified.

The executive has undertaken several initiatives to support Bitcoin and its development via his companies. Square crypto, a division of Dorsey’s Square, frequently grants financial support to BTC core developers so they can continue their work.

In addition, Dorsey has funded many charities, non-profit organizations, and other projects with Bitcoin. In collaboration with legendary rapper Jay Z, Dorsey invested 500 BTC to create an endowment to offer the funds for BTC development in Africa and India.

More recently, Dorsey revealed an initiative to create a Bitcoin decentralized exchange (DEX) to expand adoption and allow everyone to have easier access to this cryptocurrency. The initiative recently published an 18 pages whitepaper and will release more details in the future.

As of press time, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $57,890 with sideways movement in the daily chart.