Social media superpower Twitter announced today its plans to begin a rollout of a Bitcoin tipping feature starting this week with iOS devices, and then later “in the coming weeks” with Android handsets.

Using the new feature, users will be able to tip their favorite content creators, analysts, traders, influencers, and more. It also is yet another way the cryptocurrency is rapidly gaining visibility with the entire world thanks to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey’s Ongoing Bitcoin Support Extends To New Tips Feature

Jack Dorsey is one of Bitcoin’s biggest supporters today. He most recently went head-to-head with Cathie Wood and Elon Musk during the B-Word. His contributions are enough to rival even Hal Finney, who helped Satoshi get the young cryptocurrency off the ground.

His company Square, Inc. holds BTC as part of a corporate treasury strategy and is working on a cryptocurrency wallet. CashApp pushes BTC to the masses. And now Twitter will support Bitcoin as part of its Tips feature.

The company first began testing the tipping feature this past May. Twitter users can use it to tip their favorite content creators or anyone they follow.

During the test, users could tip with fiat currencies using Square’s CashApp or competitor Venmo. To take advantage, users will need to input a BTC address to be able to send or receive tips based in cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin continues to climb, and adoption like this helps it along | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView.com

Twitter To Leverage Strike Lightning Network, Promote Frictionless Financial Inclusion

Twitter made the announcement today via an official company blog post, where it explained that Twitter users regularly add links in their bios so followers can help support them. Now this is built direction into Twitter.

Twitter has partnered with Jack Mallers’ Strike lightning wallet on the integration. As part of the Twitter Tips launch, Strike has debuted their Strike API platform to “serve marketplace and merchant businesses” like the social media company.

In addition to adding Bitcoin, the social media giant also added Brazilian payments platform PicPay and GoFundMe, which join the likes of Venmo, CashApp, Bandcamp, Patreon, and more.

“We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid. Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send each other money across borders and with as little friction as possible – help us get there,” Twitter explained as to why they chose to support Bitcoin.

Tipping rolls out starting this week, and is only available to users 18 and older.

