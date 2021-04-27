Bitcoin press release: See if lady luck is on your side with the new Crypto Catcher competition on 1xbit casino now until the 26th of May, 2021.

27th April 2021, Limassol, Cyprus – You push past the door to enter a room filled with colorful neon signs, busy tables, and slot games stacked against the wall, as a stream of sweat breaks across your forehead.

Crypto Catcher

Being crowned the ‘crypto catcher’ at one of the fiercest 1xBit competitions is no easy task, as it requires strategy, decisiveness and focus. The stakes are high, but the prizes are even more enticing than what most players would expect, which is what makes 1xBit Crypto Catcher a legendary competition. The pressure has been turned on and the competition is officially in full effect as you make your way to your designated table through the 1xBit casino lobby.

“Is this table open?”, you hear a murmur, before you turn around to find a tall man accompanied by an elegant lady draped in red. Sitting on the opposite end of the table are two men loudly bickering about their favorite numbers and why they choose them. An older and tired looking chap next to the dealer is clutching a four-leaved clover in his left hand for good luck. All those players hope for Lady Luck’s smile by joining in on the 1xBit fun, but you are here to win: there is no time to lose. Being a crypto catcher demands channeling your time and wits!

Playing Instructions & Prizes

Before things get too tense or emotional on your playing table, it is time that you familiarize yourself with the rules of this tournament. In order to participate and win, players are required to play any of the tables from Evolution Gaming and Vivo Gaming to get the most tournament points. The prize distribution for the 1xBit Crypto Catcher tournament is as follows:

1st place – 150 mBTC

2nd place – 70 mBTC

3rd place – 30 mBTC

4-6th place – 20 mBTC

7-10th places – 10 mBTC

The tournament will last till May, 26. Make haste and join in on the fun today. Lady luck won’t be waiting around forever!

The Benefits of joining 1xBit?

1xBit is an online sportsbook that lets you play your favorite casino games and 5000+ slots. Best game providers and 200+ live dealers wait for you!

All newcomers are rewarded with up to 7 BTC welcome bonus for the first 4 deposits. Plus, 1xBit is multi-currency friendly. We are always expanding the range of different cryptocurrencies you can use on 1xBit, for now 30 of them are available on the site!

You don’t have to worry about waiting around to have your transactions or funds processed. Make deposits and withdraw your winnings with instant payouts at 1xBit! We also understand how important privacy is. You do not have to share any private information to get started on 1xBit. Enjoy 100% anonymity and total privacy.

With so many benefits to enjoy and games to play, 1xBit is the perfect casino platform!

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Bitcoin PR Buzz Press Team

Contact Email: press@bitcoinprbuzz.com

For more information about 1xBit, please visit – https://1xbit.com/

Check out the official 1xBit blog for the latest articles – https://1xbit.com/blog/

Disclaimer: 1xBit is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.