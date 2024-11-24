With its growing partnerships and regulatory clarity, Ripple (XRP) remains the global payments leader in 2024. Upgrades for Cardano (ADA) aim to improve scalability and smart contract functionality, cementing its position as a sustainability and innovation-focused blockchain. Meanwhile, the disruptive new contender Lunex Network emerges with breakthrough solutions in scalability and interoperability. So what is 2025 likely to have in store for these protocols?

Ripple Partners With Archaz To Release Tokenized RWAs

New technological updates have pushed Ripple (XRP) up about 65% in the last month. It is currently researching native smart contract capabilities for the Ripple (XRP) Ledger Mainnet. This aims to give developers on Ripple greater programmability to enable new use cases and applications.

Ripple also partnered with Archax to bring tokenized real-world assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars onto the Ripple (XRP) Ledger. This partnership extends the ledger’s utility and places Ripple at the forefront of asset tokenization.

Cardano Tackles Issues With Release Of Node v9.1.1

Cardano (ADA) continues to deliver technological excellence. An issue in the Conway era that caused nodes to replay from the genesis block during restarts was effectively tackled with the release of Cardano node v.9.1.1, bringing much-needed stability to the network.

Further demonstrating Cardano’s focus on evolution, the Plutus team has prepared the network for its next hard fork by completing built-in functions that significantly enhance smart contract functionality for Cardano (ADA) users.

This combination of technical improvements and problem-solving has sparked renewed market interest. Cardano’s (ADA) value has skyrocketed by 126% over the past month, driven by heightened trading activity and a wave of investor confidence.

Lunex Network Is Loaded With Trader Perks

Lunex Network ($LNEX) is packed with features designed to benefit traders, but its seamless interoperability truly sets it apart. Investors pay some of the lowest gas fees in the market for swaps across more than 50,000 assets.

Outside of trading, Lunex Network ($LNEX) provides a robust value proposition to businesses and developers. Its innovative merchant payment gateway lets companies worldwide accept cryptocurrencies as payment. This non-custodial solution removes complexity and allows easy integration into existing workflows enabling businesses to accept digital payments.

Its unique revenue-sharing model offers holders of its native token, $LNEX, 18% of the platform’s annual profits. This income stream, funded by transaction fees, creates long-term value for investors and a sustainable ecosystem that rewards investors for using the platform. Combined with a capped supply of 8 billion tokens, this deflationary mechanism ensures long-term holders get a boost in token value as adoption grows.

Lunex Network Presale Gains Traction

Currently in its presale, Lunex Network ($LNEX) is gaining steam. Tokens are offered at $0.0031, appealing to both casual and professional investors. Analysts believe Lunex will explode by 1800% pre-launch. Diverse offerings, revenue-generating token models, and cutting-edge trading tools make Lunex Network ($LNEX) a must-have for forward-thinking traders and investors.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.