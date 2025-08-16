Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ripple received a rare approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), pushing XRP to $3.29 and paving the way for a new round of private capital raising.

New York, August 13, 2025—Ripple Labs just received a rare approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), clearing a major hurdle and allowing it to more freely raise private capital. This follows the dismissal of an appeal related to a 2023 court ruling that barred Ripple from using Regulation D, a common fundraising method for accredited investors without full SEC registration.

The SEC lifted the ban in May, citing “good cause,” as part of a broader settlement. While this doesn’t erase Ripple’s past problems, it means they can now sell XRP to private investors, boosting liquidity and fueling growth. XRP surged to $3.29—up over 4% today and 11% this week—and has surged 481% year-to-date, far outpacing both Bitcoin and Ethereum. With XRP booming, GMO Miner is stepping in to help investors turn XRP into a stable daily income—no mining equipment or technical skills required.

GMO Miner is a UK-registered, green cloud mining platform operating over 100 mining farms worldwide powered entirely by renewable energy. Using intelligent AI technology, GMO Miner makes it easy to turn cryptocurrencies like XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT into stable mining profits.

How to Get Started

1: Visit GMO Miner and create your account—get a $15 bonus.

2: Securely connect your digital wallet.

3: Choose a mining contract that suits your budget and term.

4: Start mining—your profits will be paid daily.

5: Referral Rewards: Benefit from the most attractive affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and bonuses up to $21,000.

Some contract examples:

Beginner’s Risk Plan

Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Daily income: $3.50 | Total net profit: $100 + $7

Antminer AL1

Investment: $1,100 | Duration: 12 days | Daily income: $14.41 | Total net profit: $1,100 + $172.92

Antminer S21+

Investment: $5,000 | Duration: 35 days | Daily income: $76 | Total net profit: $5,000 + $2,660

Antminer S21 XR Imm

Investment: $8,000 | Duration: 30 days | Daily income: $129.6 | Total net profit: $8,000 + $3,888

Antminer Rack

Investment: $12,000 | Duration: 40 days | Daily income: $201.6 Total Net Profit: $12,000 + $8,064

Ant Space HK3 V6

Investment Amount: $30,000 | Term: 45 Days | Daily Return: $534.00 | Total Net Profit: $30,000 + $24,030

View more new contracts on the GMO Miner platform website.

After purchasing a contract, your returns are guaranteed and automatically credited to your account every 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, your principal will be fully returned. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to enjoy compounding returns.

“We believe the value of crypto assets should transcend price fluctuations. Our goal is to encourage more people to participate and make it easy for them to earn stable daily returns without relying on speculation.”

Why Choose GMO Miner

Get $15 instantly after signing up.

An intuitive interface designed for beginners and experienced miners alike.

No Additional Fees: Transparent pricing with no hidden service or management fees.

Users don’t need to purchase expensive cryptocurrency mining equipment, sign contracts, or earn returns every 24 hours.

Deposits and withdrawals are available for a variety of cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, and more.

The affiliate program allows users to earn referral bonuses of up to 3% + 1.5% and bonuses of up to $21,000.

Fund Security: At GMO Miner, user funds are securely stored in a tier-one bank, and all user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for every investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance.

Security and Sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and security are paramount. GMO Miner understands this and prioritizes user safety. Committed to transparency and legality, GMO Miner ensures your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on profitability. All mining farm energy consumption is generated by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment, delivers exceptional returns, and allows every investor to enjoy opportunities and profits.

From Market Volatility to Steady Cash Flow

With greater regulatory clarity and a growing emphasis on sustainability, GMO Miner offers both casual and experienced investors a transparent, secure, and green way to earn passive income. By breaking down technological barriers and utilizing clean energy, GMO Miner is at the forefront of profitable cryptocurrency investing—especially for those ready to ride XRP’s recent surge.

Ready to turn cryptocurrency into a stable income? Visit the official website now and join the green mining revolution!

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user, GMO Miner welcomes participation from all over the world.

For more information, visit the GMO Miner website: https://www.gmominer.com

Or contact us via email: info@gmominer.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.