Industry XRT is available On PancakeSwap

In 2021, the Robonomics team entered into a partnership with Anyswap and developed the bridge of $XRT ERC-20 to BEP-20 launch. It allows starting XRT trading on PancakeSwap, the biggest DEX on BSC, on March 16th.

Robonomics is a decentralized open-source platform built on top of Polkadot & Ethereum for robotics and IoT. Being founded in 2015, the Robonomics Network has become a big part of the 4th industrial revolution. The principal goal of the project is to make cyber-physical systems autonomous economic agents.

The Robonomics Network’s XRT token empowers holders with certain benefits, such as:

staking and liquidity providing on DEXs;

ability to pay transaction fees within Robotics and IoT dApps built on Robonomics;

governance which gives users the right to propose changes to the platform and vote for the best ones.

On March 16th, the Robonomics team added initial liquidity to XRT/BUSD pair and opened trading and staking on PancakeSwap for every BSC user. The listing on the №1 DEX on BSC followed by an increase of over 10% in XRT price, aссording CoinGecko. Trading on Uniswap and Huobi is still available.

Listing on PancakeSwap is another opportunity to get additional benefits for the XRT holders:

the Robonomics DAO incentive program expansion – now, staking participants get the reward of 13 XRT for each 1% of the liquidity pool owned on the combined liquidity pool of PancakeSwap & Uniswap. Find more details here ;

trading XRT with significantly lower fees and higher speed thanks to Binance Smart Chain.

Binance Smart Chain is a solution for projects that are having problems with scalability and high transaction fees, providing a more scalable and cheaper solution. Please note that lower fees and higher scalability of BSC mean higher security risks in comparison with Ethereum.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.