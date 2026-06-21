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Kraken has integrated on-chain Solana decentralized exchange (DEX) trading directly into its main consumer application. This move allows eligible customers in the US and over 100 countries to trade more than 2,500 Solana-based tokens without leaving the Kraken app. The integration aims to bridge the convenience of centralized exchanges with the deep liquidity of decentralized finance.

Bridging CeFi and DeFi on Solana

Kraken users can now trade over 2,500 Solana tokens directly within the main app.

This feature removes the need for separate wallets, seed phrases, or switching between applications.

Users gain access to early-stage assets not yet listed on traditional exchange order books.

This development means users no longer need to manage separate decentralized wallets or juggle multiple applications to access the Solana ecosystem’s decentralized liquidity. By integrating on-chain DEX trading, Kraken is offering a streamlined experience for accessing a wide array of Solana tokens. This provides exposure to assets that might not yet be available on centralized exchange order books, a significant advantage for traders looking for early opportunities.

The integration effectively brings the decentralized liquidity pools of Solana DEXs into the familiar interface of a centralized exchange. This approach offers users the best of both worlds: the ease of use and security of a platform like Kraken, combined with the broad token access and decentralized market depth found on-chain. The ability to trade more than 2,500 Solana-based tokens directly is a substantial expansion of the trading options available within the app.

Accessing Early-Stage Assets

A key benefit for users is the direct exposure to early-stage assets. These tokens, often found only on decentralized exchanges, can represent nascent projects or smaller market opportunities that haven’t yet attracted listings on larger, centralized platforms. By bringing this capability in-house, Kraken is democratizing access to a wider spectrum of the crypto market.

Customers in the US and over 100 countries can now utilize this feature. The integration offers a direct pathway to discover and trade a vast number of Solana tokens, simplifying the process significantly. The official announcement was made on June 20, 2026.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This article is based on official announcements published by Kraken. at Kraken Blog Announcement