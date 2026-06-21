Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The decentralized stablecoin msUSD, issued by the Main Street protocol, has lost its dollar peg. The stablecoin collapsed on June 20, 2026, following a cascade of liquidations and significant collateral imbalances that appeared on-chain.

Main Street’s msUSD stablecoin has depegged from the US dollar.

The collapse occurred due to on-chain liquidations and deep liquidity imbalances.

Market volatility triggered liquidations by affecting regional collateral pools.

Understanding the Depeg Event

The depeg event was triggered by sudden market volatility that impacted the underlying regional collateral pools backing msUSD. On-chain data logs and contract state logs clearly show a deep liquidity imbalance within the protocol’s pools. This situation led to a rapid cascade of liquidations, severely impacting the stablecoin’s stability. You can find more details regarding this incident in the official statement regarding the event.

Main Street’s Risk Engine Under Pressure

This depeg represents a major challenge for Main Street’s risk engine, which is currently working to stabilize reserves. The extent of the collapse, with a reported 90% value loss, underscores the stress on the protocol’s mechanisms. At the time of the depeg, the protocol’s total value was around 1.1 trillion, with 318 billion of that directly affected by the liquidity crisis. This situation highlights the fragility that can exist within decentralized finance protocols when under extreme market pressure.

Impact on Users and Trust

For users of the msUSD stablecoin, this event signifies a substantial loss of value and a breakdown in the expected stability of the asset. The incident highlights the inherent risks associated with decentralized stablecoins, particularly when market volatility outpaces the designed risk management protocols. Regaining user trust after such a significant depeg is often a difficult and lengthy process for any protocol. The protocol’s team is actively working on its risk engine to address the reserve stabilization, a critical step for any potential recovery.

Navigating the Aftermath

The ongoing efforts by Main Street to stabilize reserves are crucial. The on-chain data indicating deep liquidity imbalances serves as a clear indicator of the immediate challenges faced. Further updates on the protocol’s response and recovery efforts will be important for the broader DeFi community to observe. The transparency of on-chain data in revealing these imbalances is a key feature of decentralized systems, allowing for scrutiny of protocol health.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This article is based on smart contract logs published by Main Street Protocol. at Main Street Protocol Logs