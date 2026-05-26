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Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced on May 26 a formal partnership with BlockShoals Technologies — a Philippine-based fintech infrastructure firm — that positions the exchange to re-enter one of Southeast Asia’s most active crypto markets through the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission’s StratBox regulatory sandbox, more than two years after intensifying scrutiny effectively shut it out of the country.

The partnership, announced via Binance’s official blog, follows BlockShoals’ November 2025 in-principle approval from the Philippine SEC to participate in the StratBox program — a controlled testing framework established under SEC Memorandum Circular No. 9, Series of 2024, that allows fintech firms to pilot innovative financial products in a live but supervised environment before any wider public rollout. The testing period is set to run for 24 months, subject to annual review, per the SEC’s original approval statement.

BNB's price moving sideways as seen on the daily chart. Source: BNBUSD on Tradingview

What BlockShoals Brings To The Table

BlockShoals is not a retail-facing platform. It operates as a technology and infrastructure intermediary for virtual asset services — meaning it handles the regulatory, compliance, and operational plumbing that allows a global exchange to interface with Philippine users and regulators within a locally anchored structure, per the Manila Bulletin’s reporting of the SEC’s original approval. The partnership gives Binance a locally licensed, SEC-supervised vehicle through which to operate in the Philippines without requiring a direct exchange license of its own during the sandbox period.

Because BlockShoals already reports to the Philippine SEC on its sandbox tests, the arrangement gives regulators direct visibility into how a global exchange’s systems interact with local users and market rules — a structural transparency that a gray-area presence cannot provide.

The Regulatory Context

The Philippines represents a significant market opportunity. The country has one of Southeast Asia’s highest rates of crypto ownership and remittance-driven demand for digital asset services, with a regulatory environment that has been actively building out its virtual asset framework under the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas alongside the SEC’s sandbox initiatives. BlockShoals’ StratBox entry makes it the fourth entity approved under the program — joining two firms testing US equity services and one focused on tokenized real estate, per the SEC’s original November statement.

Binance’s blog post described the collaboration as supporting responsible digital-asset participation, user protection, and responsible innovation in the Philippines — language that reflects the exchange’s broader post-2023 settlement compliance posture, as it continues to rebuild its regulatory relationships across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously.

This development marks a pivotal moment for Binance’s Asia-Pacific strategy and for the nascent sector’s broader relationship with Southeast Asian regulators. A sandbox re-entry through a locally licensed intermediary is a structurally different proposition than the direct market presence Binance previously maintained — more constrained in the short term, but considerably more durable if the 24-month pilot delivers the compliance outcomes the Philippine SEC is looking for.

Cover image from Grok, BTCUSD chart from Tradingview