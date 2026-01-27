Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

XRP’s price action has been quiet in the past few days, with the majority of recent trading sessions spent trading just below and above $1.9.

Interestingly, one analyst noted that the altcoin’s price action has already done most of the heavy lifting needed for a trend reversal after weeks of controlled downside and repeated reactions around descending resistance. The remaining question, according to the analysis, is whether price confirms what the structure is already suggesting.

Reset By Liquidations And Whale Activity

Technical view of XRP’s price action shared by a crypto analyst known as CW on the social media platform X begins with a reset in market positioning. Most of the long positions that were accumulated during its earlier rally to $2.40 in the first week of January have been cleared, and this has removed excess leverage.

Interestingly, that liquidation phase has coincided with the XRP price tagging the lower boundary of a descending channel structure on the 4-hour candlestick timeframe chart. Over the past 24 hours, the token’s price bounced from the lower trendline in the mid-$1.80 region and has since rotated higher to now retesting the upper boundary of the converging structure, which is around $1.90.

This move was accompanied by an increase in net buying, and according to the analyst, all that remains is a breakout of the upper line. From a structural standpoint, this outlook is important, as it reduces forced selling and allows spot demand to play a larger role in determining direction.

A decisive break above the upper trendline would invalidate the current downtrend and begin an uptrend. In practical terms, this scenario will only come to pass if the altcoin is able to confirm that buyers have regained control by securing multiple candlestick closes above $1.90.

Breakout, Retest, And The Case For Continuation

A separate technical perspective, illustrated in the chart below, frames XRP’s current structure within a much longer price history stretching back to 2024. This analysis also shows how XRP is well advanced in a broader bullish setup and has already completed the majority of the conditions needed for an upward rally continuation.

XRP first achieved a major structural shift when it broke above the long-term resistance line drawn from its late 2024 peak, a move that ultimately carried the price to a new peak of $3.65 in 2025. Following that breakout, XRP transitioned into an extended accumulation phase that has now lasted for more than a year. The only thing missing now is the upside continuation.

According to crypto analyst ChartNerd, the only missing element is a sustained upside follow-through. Based on that structure, XRP is estimated to be about 90% of the way through the work needed for a rally continuation.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from Tradingview.com