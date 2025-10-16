Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: 1️⃣ Bitcoin and Ethereum look poised to push the market into altcoin season, with CMC Altcoin Season Index at 29 out of 100.

2️⃣ Either Ethereum or Bitcoin will lead the rebound into altcoin season.

3️⃣ Infrastructure plays ($HYPER) and a trading bot ($SNORT) headline the best altcoins to buy.

So is it altcoin season, or not?

The concept of ‘altcoin season’ – when altcoins broadly outperform Bitcoin – has long been the prize for crypto investors beyond Bitcoin. But timing its arrival remains elusive, and there’s broad debate over what even altcoin season means.

All eyes now fall on the $ETH/$BTC pair, as it approaches a historically stout support band that could dictate the market’s next major move.

Ethereum relative to Bitcoin is trading near 0.032–0.034, a zone that has often served as a bounce area in past cycles. Should the pair find support here and begin to rebound, it could mark the start of rotation back into altcoins. But if it fails, further downside might be in store.

But there’s a bigger question among the analysts: who leads altcoin season – Ethereum or Bitcoin?

Some argue that Bitcoin must push to new highs and drive dominance higher. Only then will capital rotate into altcoins – a pattern that aligns with many past cycles.

The logic basically holds like this: you need Bitcoin to reach ATHs, pushing more investors to Ethereum and other altcoins, which then cuts into Bitcoin’s dominance and establishes a true altcoin season.

But there’s another perspective out there.

Others counter that Ethereum (and select altcoins) can forge ahead even if Bitcoin stalls. They point to episodes (late 2017, early 2021) where $ETH led strong rallies shortly after $BTC’s peaks.

The debate continues to rage on X, with both sides arguing that either Bitcoin, or Ethereum, or both, need to push higher before an altcoin season can truly get underway.

The altcoin market (excluding stablecoins) still sits around 20% below its prior highs, meaning room exists for upside if conditions become favorable.

And some of the altcoins out there – in particular $ETH, $HYPER, and $SNORT – are poised to go parabolic once altcoin season gets underway.

Let’s take a closer look at the best altcoins to buy today.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Infrastructure Play for Bitcoin’s Fastest, Cheapest Layer-2 Upgrade

Want to find a winning altcoin these days? Look for the projects that build infrastructure for crypto’s continued growth.

Projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) , which targets known Bitcoin weaknesses such as low transaction speeds and high congestion fees.

By leveraging a Canonical Bridge to the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), Bitcoin Hyper will allow investors to deploy wrapped $BTC across the full expense of the crypto economy.

What is Bitcoin Hyper? It’s set to be the best way to make fast, cheap Bitcoin transactions possible. Learn how to buy Hyper, and act fast – whales are pouring hundreds of thousands into the project on a weekly basis, boosting it to nearly $24M raised.

Our price prediction shows $HYPER could potentially reach $0.32 from its current $0.013125, a 2,338% increase.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper presale page to buy your $HYPER today.

Snorter Token ($SNORT) – 4 Days Left for a Top Solana Trading Bot

Meme coin trading is typically madness. Tens of thousands of coins are launched around the clock, with most never seeing the virtual light of day.

But if you can find the right projects amongst the madness, there’s room for major gains. That’s where Snorter Token ($SNORT) comes in.

A meme coin trading bot based on Solana and native to Telegram, the Snorter Bot will give traders all the tools they need to sniff out and snipe the best meme coins before they go mainstream.

That also means rugpull and MEV protection, automated sniping, and even copy trading, all available with ultra-low fees (0.85% compared to 1.5%+) thanks to the $SNORT token.

Our Snorter Token price prediction highlights $SNORTs potential to rise from its current $0.1081 to $0.94 by the end of the year. With only four days left, the presale has already brought in over $4.8M. Learn how to buy $SNORT and stake it for 107% before the presale closes.

The clock is ticking. Buy your $SNORT before it’s too late.

Ethereum ($ETH) – The Biggest Altcoin Dictates How Altcoin Season Will Go

Don’t get lost in the altcoin season debate: whether $BTC leads or $ETH does, nearly every analyst expects a strong performance from the biggest altcoin of them all – Ethereum ($ETH).

Whether its $5K or $7K to $8K, the rising tide of Bitcoin and general altcoin enthusiasm should send Ethereum upwards. Add in the continued interest in Ethereum by companies like BitMine, which currently holds over 3M $ETH, and Ethereum’s future looks bright indeed.

Meanwhile, macro conditions play a supporting role to any altcoin season narrative: signs that the US Federal Reserve may ease rates further could inject liquidity into risk assets, helping altcoin plays.

Buy $ETH, currently priced at around $4K, through Binance and other reputable platforms.

Will $BTC and $ETH continue to move up in unison? Or does Ethereum need to push ahead and establish a much higher floor? Either way, with altcoin season around the corner, the best altcoins to buy right now are Bitcoin Hyper Snorter Token , and Ethereum

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-eth-btc-pair-finds-critical-support