Quick Facts: 1️⃣ US government shutdown has frozen key economic data, making the Fed reliant solely on Friday’s CPI data release.

2️⃣ The Friday release is unusual – the first since 2018

3️⃣ Markets see a 98.4% chance of a 25 bps rate cut, a smaller chance of a 50 bps cut.

4️⃣ Any cut could fuel momentum in the best crypto to buy – including $HYPER, $MAXI, and $BTC.

The US Federal shutdown is starting to impact key information delivery dates – and the move has major implications for crypto and beyond.

September CPI will be released on Friday, October 24, landing just 5 days before the Oct. 28–29 FOMC meeting.

A U.S. federal shutdown has frozen other key data releases, including jobs data and sales info, leaving the Fed unusually reliant on CPI to guide the October decision.

In the meantime, markets broadly price in a 25 bps cut, with chatter that a softer CPI could raise odds of 50 bps. Odds for the former currently stand at 98.4% , with the odds of the latter ticking up to 1.6% from an earlier 1%.

Surveys point to slower inflation vs. August, but uncertainty is high without corroborating data, which now won’t be released thanks to the government shutdown.

Two quirks make Friday’s release unusually market-moving: it’s a rare Friday CPI, and it comes amid an ongoing government shutdown that has delayed many other federal statistics. That leaves the Fed with fewer data points than usual, concentrating attention on CPI as the swing factor for October’s decision.

With jobs and retail sales data disrupted, policymakers must triangulate using CPI, private indicators, and high-frequency signals.

Everything’s riding on the CPI data now, making a major last-minute swing possible. A number of scenarios could play out:

Soft CPI (below consensus) : Strengthens the case for an October 25 bps cut and could nudge discussions toward 50 bps. For crypto, soft CPI would ease financial conditions and provide additional support for $BTC, $ETH, and bigger alts.

: Strengthens the case for an October 25 bps cut and could nudge discussions toward 50 bps. For crypto, soft CPI would ease financial conditions and provide additional support for $BTC, $ETH, and bigger alts. In-line CPI : Keeps a 25 bps cut baseline intact, fuels $BTC and large-caps..

: Keeps a 25 bps cut baseline intact, fuels $BTC and large-caps.. Hot CPI (above consensus): Risks a smaller or delayed easing path; markets may pare back 2025 cut expectations. In the worst-case scenario, the Fed could delay the rate cut entirely and wait for the shutdown to end and more data to become available.

As everyone frantically refreshes the Bureau of Labor Statistics website on Friday, here are the best crypto to buy now, including $MAXI and $HYPER – providing a mix of big-name momentum and presale potential.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bitcoin Layer 2 Upgrade for Faster, Cheaper Bitcoin Payments

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to solve some of the problems that still plague Bitcoin. Slow payments, limited throughputs, and congestion still make $BTC payments unreliable, particularly for microtransactions.

How does Bitcoin Hyper work? By combining a Canonical Bridge on the Solana Virtual Machine with the new Hyper Layer 2. The result provides the flexibility and scalability of the SVM but reserves final transaction settlement for the original Bitcoin Layer 1.

The hybrid architecture makes microtransactions, native staking, and DeFi on Bitcoin Hyper all possible with wrapped $BTC.

The $HYPER token powers the new Layer 2, providing payments for transaction fees, serving as the general utility token. Learn how to buy $HYPER, and see why our price prediction shows it could reach $0.32 by the end of the year, up 2334% from its current $0.013145.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Big Doge Aims at Max Gains in Dog-Themed Meme Market

The dog-themed meme coin market currently sits at $37B. And now there’s a new dog in town – one that intends to shake up the entire sector.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) offers a pure meme coin competitor to Dogecoin ($DOGE). There’s no utility; $MAXI sneers at the recent trend of meme-utility tokens. This is pure momentum and raw hype poured into a single doge-based meme coin.

The presale, currently at $3.6M, is set to pour 40% of the entire token allocation into marketing. Add in another 25% in the Maxi Fund – reserved for the biggest and best marketing opps – and well over half of all $MAXI tokens are set aside to promote the project.

That factors into our price prediction , which sees $MAXI potentially reaching $0.0024 by the end of the year, up 809% from its current $0.000264.

Bitcoin ($BTC) – Bitcoin Ready for a Post-CPI Surge?

Will Bitcoin surge after the CPI data release on Friday?

‘Uptober’ saw a new all-time high for Bitcoin, but it never sustained those gains, tumbling quickly to spend the last few days trading around $110K.

Macroeconomic headwinds account for most of that decline, and the CPI data could be just the thing to kickstart a new Bitcoin surge.

But because of the shutdown, CPI is the single major datapoint heading into the late-October meeting. Markets already lean toward a 25 bps cut; a soft print could open the door to a more aggressive discussion, while a hot print muddies the outlook.

Barring a major shift, even a modest cut could spur $HYPER, $MAXI, and $BTC to a hot start to November.

