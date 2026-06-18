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Binance says it will extend its Monitoring Tag to include ACT, BLUR, PIVX and QKC, putting the tokens under closer review and reminding traders that exchange risk can move quickly in smaller altcoin markets.

TL;DR

Binance announced that ACT, BLUR, PIVX and QKC will receive the Monitoring Tag on June 18.

The tag does not automatically mean delisting, but it signals higher review and risk status.

Traders should separate the official Binance notice from speculation about future delistings.

The Monitoring Tag is Binance’s way of flagging tokens that may show higher volatility, risk or compliance concerns than more established listings. Tokens with the tag remain tradable, but users are typically required to acknowledge additional risk notices before trading them.

For holders, the announcement matters because Binance listings can influence liquidity and sentiment. A Monitoring Tag can make traders more cautious, especially in markets where exchange access is a major part of the token’s daily volume.

What The Monitoring Tag Means

The tag should not be confused with an immediate delisting notice. Binance uses separate announcements for delistings. Still, the tag is a warning that the exchange is watching the asset more closely and that the token must continue meeting listing standards.

Those standards can include trading activity, development progress, network stability, communication, compliance and broader risk factors. If Binance later decides a token no longer meets requirements, a delisting could follow. But that is not the same as saying a delisting is already scheduled.

Why Traders React Quickly

Altcoin traders often react strongly to Binance risk labels because the exchange remains one of the most important liquidity venues in the market. Even a review tag can shift sentiment, widen spreads or trigger short-term volatility.

That reaction can become self-reinforcing. If traders expect reduced demand, they may sell first and ask questions later. But overreacting can also create sharp rebounds if the market decides the tag was already priced in or less serious than feared.

The Safer Read

The official Binance announcement is the only firm fact: ACT, BLUR, PIVX and QKC are being added to the Monitoring Tag list. Anything beyond that — including specific delisting timelines or price targets — is speculation unless Binance publishes a separate notice.

For Bitcoinist readers, the useful takeaway is practical. When a token receives a Monitoring Tag, risk management becomes more important. Check liquidity, avoid assuming exchange support is permanent and pay attention to official updates rather than social-media panic.

The Exchange Listing Premium

For smaller tokens, exchange access is often part of the investment thesis whether teams admit it or not. A Binance listing can deepen liquidity and improve visibility, while any sign of review can remove some of that premium. That is why Monitoring Tag announcements can matter even when there is no immediate change to trading pairs.

What Holders Should Avoid

The main mistake is treating the tag as a guaranteed delisting countdown. Binance has not said that in the announcement. A better approach is to treat it as a risk flag, review position size, and keep checking official exchange updates rather than relying on price rumors.

Originally published on the Binance Blog at Binance Blog This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.