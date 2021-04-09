Reading: Dash FastPass Rollout Across Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Sparks Bullish Surge

Arbismart Logo
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Eyes Long-Term Benefits on Central Banks’ Dollar Ditch

Avatar

Yashu Gola | Apr 09, 2021 | 08:33

Bitcoin Eyes Long-Term Benefits on Central Banks' Dollar Ditch Bitcoin

Bitcoin Eyes Long-Term Benefits on Central Banks’ Dollar Ditch

Avatar

Yashu Gola | Apr 09, 2021 | 08:33

Advertisement
Send
Share

If global central banks are any indicator, the bitcoin price can continue its supersonic bull run despite hitting a pause in the past three weeks.

At the core of the bullish theory is the US dollar. True, the global store of value has attempted impressively to emerge out of its 2020 bearish trend, the one that saw its value against the top six foreign currencies declined by 6.8 percent. This year, the US dollar index has rebounded by 2.60 percent on bets that the US economy would recover faster than expected.

US dollar index shows signs of bottoming out. Source: DXY on TradingView.com

US dollar index shows signs of bottoming out. Source: DXY on TradingView.com

But despite the greenback’s short-term growth, central banks around the world remain less convinced about its strength in the long term.

Declining Reserves

In retrospect, central banks remain the largest players in the foreign exchange market. They supervise over $12 trillion in reserves, so it is more likely for investors to take their cues from how they treat certain assets, such as the dollar.

The International Monetary Fund’s latest figures reveal that the greenback’s share of global reserves has dipped to levels last seen in 1995. Central banks held 1.5 percent lesser dollars than they did in the third quarter of 2020 — as per data from December 2020.

Zach Pandl, head of foreign-exchange research at Goldman Sachs, said overloaded bearish bets on the dollar might have turned central banks away from the currency. He noted that “several structural trends skew the medium-term dollar outlook in a negative direction,” including a widening US trade deficit, the euphoria around the upcoming common bond market in Europe, and China’s pandemic recovery.

“It all forecasts a slightly weaker dollar over the next 12 months,” said Mr. Pandl.

Several factors have contributed to the decline in the dollar market. One of the primary ones is the Federal Reserve’s decision to introduce and maintain ultra-low interest rates following March 2020’s global market rout. That injected more cash liquidity into the market, prompting investors to see a drop in the dollar’s purchasing power.

Additionally, the US government handled free dollars into the accounts of millions of Americans. Oversupply further pressured the greenback. Meanwhile, lockdown boredom pushed many to use their stimulus checks to bet on riskier markets. Bitcoin benefited from the new influx. The dollar declined further.

What’s Ahead for Bitcoin?

The inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the US dollar index is seldom strict.

The cryptocurrency closed its first 2021 quarter up 100 percent. True, it faltered multiple times near strong technical resistance levels — and partially by rising US bond yields that made the prospect of holding the dollar more attractive among investors. But, it held onto its bullish bias as investors saw it as a hedge against rising inflation.

Bitcoin trades inside a bullish triangle pattern. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin trades inside a bullish triangle pattern. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Central banks may have re-accumulated the dollar in the first quarter amid its upside recovery, says Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at Bank of Montreal. Nevertheless, he added that it remains a short-term trend.

One can expect Bitcoin to post slow growth amid the US dollar’s rebound. Even a correction of 30-40 percent from where it trades now would keep its bullish bias intact, especially amid the cryptocurrency’s market booming institutionalization led by PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and many others.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash 

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?

Tags: , , , , , ,
Send
Share
Show comments
bitcoin metric top
Bitcoin

Stock-To-Flow Creator: Bitcoin Cycle “Nowhere Near The Top”

Bitcoin price still can’t crack back above $60,000 and prices are slowly moving downward. And while the creator of the popular stock-to-flow model agrees there’s no...

Tony Spilotro | 17 hours ago
Boom for Bitcoin as Macro Analysts Stick to Their Bearish Dollar Calls
Bitcoin

Boom for Bitcoin as Macro Analysts Stick to Their Bearish Dollar Calls

Bitcoin closed the first quarter more than 100 percent higher as more and more institutions became accustomed to its safe-haven characteristics.

Yashu Gola | 23 hours ago
Many Bitcoin Analysts Call For Rally Beyond $70,000; Here's Why
Bitcoin

Many Bitcoin Analysts Call For Rally Beyond $70,000; Here’s Why

Bitcoin traders and analysts are sticking to their conviction that the cryptocurrency's price will hit at least $70,000 in the coming sessions.

Yashu Gola | 1 day ago