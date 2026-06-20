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TL;DR

Weslad says Bitcoin is testing a fresh demand zone.

$60,000 is framed as the key level bulls need to hold.

If support holds, the analyst sees potential for recovery toward the $81,000 supply zone.

Bitcoin’s $60K Test Takes Center Stage

Bitcoin is back at a level that many traders view as psychologically and technically important. In a June 20 TradingView idea, analyst weslad said BTCUSDT had reached a fresh demand zone that could determine its next major move. The analysis framed this area as a place where buyers have already stepped in, but also as a level that cannot afford a decisive failure.

The chart summary said that as long as Bitcoin respects the current demand zone, the probability of a recovery toward the $81,000 supply area remains high. That would represent a move back toward the origin of the recent decline and a possible liquidity grab if buyers can maintain pressure.

Break Below $60K Would Damage The Bullish Outlook

The warning is equally clear. Weslad described $60,000 as the line in the sand for bulls. A decisive close below that level would invalidate the bullish outlook and expose Bitcoin to a deeper breakdown.

This is why the level matters beyond simple round-number psychology. If many traders are watching the same support, a failure can trigger stop losses, forced exits and a shift in market sentiment. Holding the zone, on the other hand, gives bulls a clear argument that the recent selloff has reached an exhaustion point.

Recovery Case Needs Confirmation

The $81,000 upside area is an interesting target, but Bitcoin still needs to earn that move. Bulls would need to defend $60,000, reclaim nearby resistance and show that demand is strong enough to turn a defensive reaction into a trend reversal.

Until then, the setup is best understood as a binary support test. Hold the zone and the recovery case survives. Lose it decisively and the market likely starts pricing a deeper correction.

This report is based on information from TradingView weslad.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.