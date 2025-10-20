Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: 1️⃣ Bitcoin is showing strong signs of recovery, hitting a “local bottom” fueled primarily by the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward easing its quantitative tightening policy and hints of future interest rate cuts.

2️⃣ Despite the bullish sentiment from the Fed’s monetary policy shift, the market remains vulnerable to geopolitical events, specifically escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

3️⃣ Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a new Layer-2 network using the Solana Virtual Machine to bring fast transactions and smart contract capabilities to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

After a rocky period, Bitcoin is showing strong signs of a recovery, with experts suggesting the sell-off may have hit a local bottom.

Bitcoin popped a little under 4% in the last 48 hours, hitting a high of $111,489 and sparking a little rally across the entire altcoin market. Why the sudden cheer? It all comes down to two big shifts in the global economy.

The biggest catalyst right now is a clear shift in tone from the Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Powell has hinted that the era of aggressive quantitative tightening may be ending — and, even better, that interest-rate cuts are back on the table.



“I think Bitcoin is bottoming here,” said Peter Chung, head of research at Presto Research, in a recent interview with Decrypt, adding that he expects the next move to be upward.



The reasoning is straightforward: when the Fed eases up on money supply, risk appetite returns, and investors often funnel fresh capital into higher-risk assets like crypto, with Bitcoin usually leading the charge.



But while the Fed’s pivot is a green light, some experts are warning traders to keep an eye on global politics. The recent market crash that saw $BTC plummet below $105K, was heavily driven by escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

Right now, all eyes are on an upcoming meeting in Malaysia between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng, who are trying to smooth things over.

We saw on October 12 how Bitcoin bounced back up during a positive moment in the U.S.-China discussion, so it’s clear how $BTC is influenced by this geopolitical event.

In short, analysts are lining up behind a bullish setup for Bitcoin going into 2026, powered by expectations of looser monetary policy. But the outlook isn’t without risks — until the U.S. and China find common ground, that so-called “local bottom” could still be at risk of another sharp drop.

Whilst $BTC may be up and down, you should check out the next best crypto presale that’s aiming to revolutionize Bitcoin: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Smashing the Restraints to Bitcoin’s True Speed and Potential

Are you ready for the ultimate Bitcoin upgrade? The world’s most secure asset has always been held back by speed. High fees and slow confirmation times are a nightmare in the fast-paced world of DeFi and dApps. But, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is smashing through the restraints and turbocharging the OG digital gold.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Layer-2 network that utilizes cutting-edge tech, including the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which is already powering some of the fastest chains in crypto.

$HYPER brings Solana-level speed and flexibility straight into the Bitcoin ecosystem. Think lightning-fast transactions, minimal fees, and fully functional smart contracts — all backed by the rock-solid security of Bitcoin’s main chain.



This unlocks a new frontier for Bitcoin. Developers can now launch advanced dApps, staking platforms, and next-gen financial tools on a network that combines Bitcoin’s security with true scalability — a game-changer for the entire crypto space.



The presale is soaring past the $24M mark, recognizing this as the definitive solution to Bitcoin’s scaling challenge. Don’t miss your chance to secure your position in the future execution layer for the world’s most trusted asset.

The $HYPER Advantage: Get In Before the Exchange Listing

The clock is ticking! The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale is rapidly advancing toward its final stages, and this is your last opportunity to gain access at a discounted rate before the token hits major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

$HYPER is the lifeblood of this high-speed ecosystem — covering transaction fees, securing the network via staking, and powering future governance. Getting in early means owning a stake in what could be the next major leap in Bitcoin-based finance.



On top of that, early backers enjoy dynamic staking rewards of up to 49%, letting you grow your holdings passively well before the mainnet even goes live. It’s a rare chance to earn while positioning yourself at the front of Bitcoin’s next evolution.



With a meticulously planned roadmap that includes a Canonical Bridge, Bitcoin Hyper is perfectly positioned to dominate the Bitcoin Layer 2 space.

The overwhelming success of the presale, backed by significant institutional interest, proves the market is ready for this change. Whales and smart money are already pouring in, with significant buys even hitting $379.9K.

Remember, this is not intended as financial advice, and you should always do your own research before making any investments.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist