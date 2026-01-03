Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The mastermind behind the Bitfinex hack, one of the most prominent cases in crypto security history, has been released early from prison after serving 14 months, under a 2018 law signed by US President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Ilya Lichtenstein, the mastermind behind the 2016 hack that stole over 120,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from crypto exchange Bitfinex, announced that he had been released from prison a year after receiving a five-year sentence.

On X, Lichtenstein thanked a law signed by President Trump during his first administration for his release. “Thanks to President Trump’s First Step Act, I have been released from prison early,” the post stated.

Notably, Trump signed the bipartisan First Step Act on December 21, 2018, aiming to improve criminal justice outcomes and reduce the size of the federal prison population. The law included a series of reforms, including one to establish a “risk and needs assessment system” that offers some inmates rehabilitative programming and the opportunity to be released early into home confinement.

According to CNBC, A Trump administration official stated on January 2 that the mastermind behind the Bitfinex hack “has served significant time on his sentence and is currently on home confinement consistent with statute and Bureau of Prisons policies.”

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) previously declared that Lichtenstein used advanced hacking techniques and tools to access Bitfinex’s network. He then transferred 119,574 Bitcoin to one of his crypto wallets through more than 2,000 transactions.

At the time, the stolen funds were valued at around $71 million. However, its value has increased exponentially in the past decade, being worth nearly $11 billion at current prices. During his sentencing hearing, he expressed remorse for using his talents on criminal activities “instead of a positive contribution to society.”

“I remain committed to making a positive impact in cybersecurity as soon as I can,” Lichtenstein affirmed on his Friday announcement, thanking his supporters for the help and vowing to prove “the haters” wrong.

Crypto Heist Figures Reunite Under Trump’s Law

Lichtenstein’s wife, Heather Morgan, reacted to the news online, declaring that being reunited at home with her husband after four years was “the best New Year’s present” she could get.

Morgan, a rapper known online as “Razzlekhan,” entered prison in February 2025 but was released early from prison after eight months under the First Step Act. In late October, she posted a video on X, sharing the news and thanking President Trump for her release.

“It is very good to be back, and I want to give a shout out to Papa Trump for making my 18-month sentence shorter,” she stated. However, it appears that the US President was not directly involved in the decision.

As reported by Bitcoinist, the self-titled “Crocodile of Wall Street” was sentenced to 18 months in prison on November 18, 2024, for her role in the Bitfinex heist. Despite not being involved in the hack, Morgan assisted her husband in laundering the stolen funds by using “numerous sophisticated laundering techniques” to disguise them.

Notably, they used fake identities to create online accounts, deposited the stolen Bitcoin in several darknet markets and crypto exchanges to withdraw the funds, converted BTC to other cryptocurrencies, and deposited part of the funds into crypto mixers. The couple seemingly managed to launder 21% of the total funds stolen from Bitfinex.

At the time, prosecutors argued that Morgan was “a willing participant and bears full responsibility for her actions.” Nonetheless, they noted that she was “a lower-level participant,” which resulted in her reduced sentence.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $90,304 in the one-week chart. Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

