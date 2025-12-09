Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The latest S-1 registration submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission has placed Ethereum back at the center of market speculation. A recent SEC document shows that BlackRock’s iShares division has formally filed to launch a staked ETH exchange-traded fund, a move that would give traditional investors access not only to ETH price exposure but also to staking rewards through a regulated product.

A New ETF Structure That Brings Staking Into Traditional Finance

The proposed trust, which is called the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB), differs from previous Ethereum filings because it incorporates staking into its core design. According to the S-1 filing, the ETF would hold ether directly while delegating most of its balance to external validators, allowing staking rewards to feed into the trust’s net asset value. This approach offers institutions a pathway to access ETH’s yield component without interacting with on-chain staking infrastructure themselves.

The structure is bullish for Ethereum, as it shows that major asset managers like BlackRock are looking beyond basic price exposure and toward products that reflect how Ethereum now operates after its transition to proof-of-stake.

The first indication of BlackRock’s interest in ETH staking was in July, when it filed an application to add ETH staking in its iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). It seems the fund issuer is now taking proactive action on the staking trust with the recent standalone filing. Under SEC procedure, the new filing begins the review period, although a formal approval timeline does not start until the exchange responsible for listing the ETF submits a Form 19b-4.

If approved, the ETF could influence Ethereum’s circulating supply over time. The plan is to stake between 70% and 90% of the trust’s ETH, and this means that large inflows would steadily route more ether into long-term staking, reducing the volume actively available on the open market.

What This Could Mean For ETH’s Price Outlook

The potentially smaller liquid supply is going to contribute to a bullish ETH price, particularly during periods when demand for ETH rises. The filing itself does not change ETH’s price in the short term, nor does it signal any immediate regulatory approval.

What the filing does provide is a clearer picture of how ETH might fit into the next generation of institutional investment products. A staked ETH ETF would formalize staking as an investable feature and increase the types of investors who consider the altcoin a viable long-term asset.

Any eventual impact on Ethereum’s price will depend on how the approval process unfolds and how much capital flows into the product once it launches. BlackRock’s existing footprint in the Ethereum ETF niche shows how influential those inflows can be. Its iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has consistently led other spot issuers, including over the past 24 hours, when ETHA recorded $23.66 million in inflows compared to Grayscale’s $11.83 million, while other issuers saw no inflows at all.

Once approved, shares of the iShares Ethereum Staking Trust are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker ETHB.

