In a world where technology and finance are increasingly intertwined, Maxim Galash stands out as a bridge builder. As the CEO of Coinchange, a leading Yield-as-a-Service platform, he isn’t just developing tools for stablecoin yield, he’s redefining what financial empowerment looks like in the digital era. In this candid conversation, Maxim reflects on the evolution of Coinchange and shares a perspective shaped as much by systems thinking as by entrepreneurial grit. As digital assets mature and the infrastructure evolves, voices like Galash’s, grounded in both technical depth and economic vision are essential. Coinchange isn’t just offering a yield product; it’s offering a blueprint for what comes next.

Interviewer: Maxim, you’ve transitioned from engineering to entrepreneurship in fintech and blockchain. What catalyzed that journey?

Maxim Galash: It really started with systems thinking. As an engineer, I was trained to break down complex systems and reconstruct them for efficiency. That mindset stuck with me. After graduating from the University of Toronto in electrical computer engineering and completing the PowerMBA, I spent time at 3G Capital, later ventured into VC with BGS Ventures, and launched my own development firm. Each venture taught me something, not just about technology, but about people, scale, and leverage.

Eventually, I saw a deeper inefficiency in finance. Most people think fintech is about making payments faster. But for me, it’s about re-architecting the incentives and infrastructure of finance itself. That’s what drew me into crypto and what inspired the foundation of Coinchange.

Interviewer: What was the original insight that led to Coinchange?

Maxim: In 2018, the crypto world was noisy, lots of speculation, but few real financial products. I saw stablecoins not as just a way to avoid volatility, but as a new kind of capital. Idle, programmable, global. And yet, no one was doing much with them. I was inspired by how TransferWise (now Wise) made foreign exchange transparent and simple. I wanted to bring that clarity and usability to digital asset yield.

Coinchange started as a retail platform. But the bigger insight came later, we realized the opportunity was B2B. To bring hedge-fund grade infrastructure and strategies, abstracted into something as simple as a plug-and-play API for fintechs. Our mission became clear: bring Wall Street yield to Main Street access.

Interviewer: And how does Coinchange actually deliver that vision?

Maxim: Think of Coinchange as a yield operating system. We run a multi-strategy, multi-manager model, similar to a hedge fund-of-funds, but we’ve abstracted it into a daily yield product with full liquidity and no lockups. Our platform allocates across delta-neutral, algorithmic strategies in both DeFi and CeFi, with real-time risk management built in.

But our real differentiator is how we package this into something fintechs can use instantly. You can integrate us via API, use a corporate account to net flows, or embed our non-custodial vaults directly into your DeFi app. The backend is complex, but the front-end is simple and elegant.

Interviewer: Crypto has faced intense volatility. How does Coinchange maintain stability in such an environment?

Maxim: Volatility is a feature of early systems, it exposes inefficiencies. Our approach is to buffer that volatility. Through diversification, delta-neutral strategies, and active hedging, we deliver smoothed returns in the target range of 8–9% APY. We’ve developed a yield buffering mechanism that allows us to absorb shocks while preserving upside, like institutional finance, but designed for a broader user base.

More importantly, we treat risk not as something to eliminate, but to understand and price appropriately. Our risk framework scores DeFi protocols across smart contract, liquidity, decentralization, and operational vectors. That data feeds directly into how capital is allocated.

Interviewer: What role does regulation play in your strategy?

Maxim: Regulation isn’t a roadblock, it’s an enabler when approached correctly. We’ve built Coinchange to be flexible in its regulatory posture. For example, we support both partner-facing and client-facing structures, which means we can align with our partners’ compliance frameworks. We work with global law firms to assess each jurisdiction.

Ultimately, we believe the future of finance is hybrid, part DeFi, part CeFi, fully compliant, and user-centric.

Interviewer: Where do you see Coinchange heading in the next few years?

Maxim: Coinchange is becoming the infrastructure layer for yield. We’re expanding rapidly into Latin America, Southeast Asia, and parts of Africa, markets where stablecoins aren’t just a hedge against inflation, but a core financial tool.

Our aim is to support platforms in these regions with an easy way to offer yield, no need for them to build or manage complex strategies. We’re also enhancing our developer tools, pushing into non-custodial solutions, and deepening our strategy sophistication with AI-driven risk monitoring.

Long-term? We want Coinchange to be to yield what Stripe is to payments, invisible, powerful, and everywhere.

Interviewer: Final thoughts?

Maxim: We’re in a transition era. Just like the internet reshaped access to information, blockchain is reshaping access to capital. Coinchange exists to make that transition seamless, safe, and beneficial for everyone, not just hedge funds and insiders. The future is decentralized, but it still needs to be understandable. That’s the bridge we’re building.

Conclusion

Maxim Galash turns complex, hedge-fund level strategies into simple tools that make predictable stablecoin yield accessible with his company Coinchange. The digital asset management platform brings reliable and steady returns to new markets around the world. Maxim’s vision is clear: build a seamless, safe bridge to the future of finance where everyone can benefit.