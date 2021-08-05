British luxury fashion house Burberry is entering the ever-expanding world of NFTs. The legacy designer brand is partnering with Mythical Games, the studio that runs Blankos Block Party for branded digital toys in-game. The partnership is the latest of many major fashion houses to join the ranks of NFT exploration.

Blankos Block Party

Blankos Block Party is a new NFT game where users can buy, sell, and collect NFT characters (Blankos) as well as build and design games. Arguably the most apt comparison our team derived was that Blankos are “Fortnite meets Funko Pops”, with a splash of NFTs.

‘Skins’ are major drivers of IP for physical and digital products alike, making designer brands a natural fit for NFT projects like Blankos. Fortnite and Funko Pops are prime examples, but there’s a ton of collectibles that have held value and increased in value over the years. Medicom’s BearBricks, for example, all typically have the same build (or at least, structure), and can command deep into the five figures USD.

Blankos Block Party is currently free-to-play with purchasable cosmetics and accessories. It is currently available on PC and anticipating support across other platforms as well. Blankos currently runs on a customized version of the EOS blockchain, according to DappRadar.

The Burberry NFTs, titled the “B Series”, will feature limited edition drops on August 11. According to a tweet on the brand’s Twitter this week, the drop will include “a vinyl NFT toy, the limited edition character Sharky B, and accessories”.

Not The First… And Probably Not The Last

Burberry joins the ranks of Dolce & Gabanna (D&B), Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more – all within just the past few months. We can’t say that this blindsided consumers; back in March, Gucci representatives confirmed with Vogue Business that “it was only a matter of time” before the brand release NFTs. Sure enough, in late May and early June, Gucci released “Proof of Sovereignty,” a Christies-curated NFT sale.

In recent weeks, Louis Vuitton announced a new mobile game to celebrate it’s founder’s 200th birthday, featuring embedded NFTs. You might have caught that story at the end of last week’s “NFTs In A Nutshell.”

Finally, D&B announced their own non-fungible tokens just last month too; launching on the Polygon blockchain, D&B will feature an NFT series across three events in Venice later this month.

Fashion brands are clearly showing strong interest with NFT engagement. Can Burberry leverage tokens to designer consumers in a way that resonates? Stay tuned.

Blanko's Block Party, who has partnered with Burberry, runs on a modified version of the EOS blockchain. | Source: EOS-USD on TradingView.com

