It’s looking like the “Shopify of NFTs” is actually just going to be Shopify. The e-commerce powerhouse is implementing NFT support for marketplaces, NHL superstar Alexander Ovechkin is the latest athlete to jump in, Lollapalooza has got some tokens for you, and more. Where do we even begin? Let’s deep dive into this week’s non-fungible token news.

This Week’s Non-Fungible Token News

“The Shopify Of NFTs”

The NBA’s Chicago Bulls had a limited-release non-fungible token drop this week that went as quick as you can blink. A team representative said that the initial release to kick off the week sold out in roughly 15 seconds. Shopify president Harley Finkelstein shared on Twitter this week that the Bulls release was an early integration of NFT e-commerce support for Shopify. The Chicago Bulls release utilized the Flow Blockchain, a leading blockchain product from Dapper Labs. More to come from Shopify and non-fungible tokens, according to Finkelstein.

Related Reading | NFT Game God Temple Launches Token Sale Play-To-Earn Model

Refreshing New NFTs?

Coca-Cola has been known to produce ad campaigns that were especially unique over the years. This week, the brand teamed up with Decentraland avatar creator Tafi to produce branded virtual wearable NFTs. Auction proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: A New NFT On The Block

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) closed during COVID for the longest length of time in it’s history. To commemorate its pandemic-era concert with members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the DSO is released three-tier NFTs with proceeds benefiting Metropolitan Opera Orchestra musicians. The tokens went on sale this week on Rarible.

The “Lolla NFT Marketplace”

Lollapalooza kicked off this week with packed crowds. One of the biggest festivals in North America, Lollapalooza partnered with Solana to release a digital NFT market that features performing artist posters.

Solana has partnered with Chicago, IL festival Lollapalooza. | Source: SOL-USD on TradingView.com

“Stoner Cats” Featuring Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Chris Rock, And… Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin!?

“Stoner Cats”, a 5-episode animated web series, is a new NFT-based show with a star-studded cast: Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jane Fonda, Chris Rock, and Seth MacFarlane are all appearing on the show, and now another feature has been added – though not from traditional entertainment. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will play “Lord Catsington” on the show, which had it’s first episode kick off this week. The “Stoner Cats” NFTs, required to view the show, sold out in just over 30 minutes.

Hockey’s Superstar NFTs

Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin is joining the non-fungible token ranks. Ovechkin has partnered with Ethernity and Impossible Brief to bring a new collectible to market next month, according to an ESPN report this week. “I think digital collection is kind of cool,” said Ovechkin. “For lots of years, I sign and take pictures with fans, and when I understand the digital art can last forever, I think fans would really like it.”

New York Knicks: The NBA’s Latest

It seems like each week, a new NBA team announces an NFT project. This week was the New York Knicks: the team partnered with Sweet with limited edition game ticket NFTs. A number of the NFTs sold out as the auction wraps up.

Louis Vuitton Is NFT Gaming

‘Louis: The Game’ is apparently Louis Vuitton’s formal introduction into gaming. The mobile-first video game will commemorate it’s founders 200th birthday, and will be released on both iOS and Android.

Related Reading | TABOO Set To Launch First-Ever NFT Collectibles For Supermodels

Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com