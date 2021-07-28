Tafi, a Decentraland avatar creator, has teamed up with Coca-Cola to produce branded virtual wearables as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including a ‘wearable’ jacket for avatars. This is Coca-inaugural Cola’s NFT collection, and it will commemorate International Friendship Day. The auction’s proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics.

Coca-Cola Partners With Tafi

Coca-Cola has partnered with digital art and avatar company Tafi to launch its first collection of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. NFTs are unique digital collectibles that exist on the blockchain and represent different types of files like images, audio, and video.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Coca-long-time Cola’s partner, Special Olympics International. In a news statement, Selman Careaga, president of Global Coca-Cola Trademark, said:

“We are excited to share our first NFTs with the metaverse, where new friendships are being forged in new ways in new worlds, and to support our longstanding friend and partner, Special Olympics International. Each NFT was created to celebrate elements that are core to the Coca-Cola brand, reinterpreted for a virtual world in new and exciting ways.”

Coca-Cola is releasing the collection to commemorate International Friendship Day on July 30. It includes an NFT “treasure box” with digital wearables designed by Tafi.

The Coca-Cola Friendship Box is a digital version of a collectible vending machine that includes three one-of-a-kind digital assets: a custom Coca-Cola Bubble Jacket Wearable that can be worn in the virtual world Decentraland; The Sound Visualizer, which captures different audio cues like the pop of a bottle opening or the sound of soda being poured over ice; and The Friendsh.

The Company Has Been Invested In Blockchain For Years

While the Coca-Cola brand has been criticized in recent years, the 129-year-old firm remains one of the worldwide companies interested the potential of blockchain technology.

“Coca-Cola is one of the most collectible brands in the world, sharing its rich heritage with consumers through simple moments of joy for decades,” said Selman Careaga, President, Global Coca-Cola Trademark. “We are excited to share our first NFTs with the metaverse where new friendships are being forged in new ways in new worlds, in celebration of International Friendship Day and in support of our longstanding friend and partner, Special Olympics.”

Coca-Cola Amatil partnered with Centrapay in June 2020 to allow people of Australia and New Zealand to purchase Coca-Cola from vending machines using bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos.

ETH/USD is back in the green candle. Source: TradingView

