Backed by AC Ventures, God Temple features the artwork of celebrity artist Pat Lee, who did stints for DC and Marvel comics

God Temple, an NFT game, is launching its token sale on 2nd August on Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool, and introducing the “play-to-earn” model utilizing its native token MYTH and the game token SOUL.

Featuring the limited-edition NFTs based on mythical God characters, such as Zeus, Athena, and Hades, illustrated by celebrity artist Pat Lee, God Temple allows players to play as the mythical characters against others through its global matching system. The winner in the duel will receive the game token SOUL as a reward, which will be tradable on secondary markets.

One of the most distinctive features of God Temple is its top-quality artwork which is created by celebrity artist Pat Lee. The North American Artist redesigned a series of the mythical Greek gods, and instilled new elements into the NFT game. Over the past two decades, Pat did stints with DC and Marvel comics working on such mega-franchises as Batman, Superman, Iron Man, X-MEN, Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Punisher, and Spiderman. He also created the original North American series of Transformers comics, which ranked #1 top-selling comic book six months in a row.

Having a unique proposition of infusing the element of mythology, God Temple receives support from AC Ventures who invest in startups to achieve visionary goals. AC Ventures is led by the tech entrepreneur Andy Cheung, who is the founder of ACDX, the first cryptocurrency derivatives exchange offering structured products. He had also served as the CEO and a variety of important roles in OKEx, Groupon, iClick Interactive, and Alibaba.

The public sale of God Temple’s native token (MYTH) will commence on 2nd August on Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool to make it accessible in a fair, linear, and decentralized manner. The sale supply will be 1,000,000 MYTH and the sale will last for 48 hours and will officially conclude on 4th August. The Balancer sale will have a MYTH-USDC pool during the token issuance period.

“We aspire to bring the story of mythology to life, and that’s why we introduced this new gamification model. We are developing strategic collaborations with artists around the world to create timeless mythical art god NFTs in our game. Pat Lee is the leading celebrity artist and we hope more artists will be inspired to join the ecosystem,” said the spokesperson at God Temple.