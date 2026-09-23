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TL;DR

Bybit has launched Bybit Odds, a product for tracking prediction-market probabilities and sentiment.

The launch campaign includes a 17,000 USDT reward pool.

Bybit Odds is an analytics product integrated into the exchange, not a standalone decentralized prediction-market protocol.

Bybit is moving into prediction markets without launching a new betting chain or standalone venue.

The exchange has introduced Bybit Odds, an analytics product designed to surface probability and sentiment data from prediction markets inside its own trading ecosystem.

Prediction Data Becomes Another Trading Signal

Bybit says the product aggregates real-time odds and presents them through probability visualizations and sentiment tools.

That positions prediction-market data as another input for traders alongside price charts, funding rates and order-book signals.

The launch also includes a 17,000 USDT promotional reward pool for early users.

The interesting part is not the campaign itself.

It is the way prediction markets are increasingly being treated as a data source rather than a separate category of product.

Bybit Odds Is Not A New Decentralized Market

Users should keep the product’s role straight.

Bybit Odds does not create a new blockchain-based prediction market where users mint positions or settle events through a decentralized protocol.

It is an analytics layer integrated into Bybit.

That makes it closer to a market-intelligence feature than a standalone prediction exchange.

Still, the launch says something about where trading platforms think demand is going.

Probability markets are becoming mainstream enough that a major crypto exchange now considers their data worth packaging directly for active traders.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.