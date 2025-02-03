George Town, Cayman Islands – February 3, 2025 — Cables Finance has officially announced the publication of its White Paper Version 1.1, which outlines a transformative technology approach to creating a liquidity flywheel through an innovative combination of RWA liquid staking and a perpetual futures DEX.

The white paper, which also shares insights into tokenomics, introduces the Cables platform, combining yield-bearing stable assets with a multi-asset perpetual futures exchange to bring global currencies, commodities, and equities into the blockchain ecosystem. By creating a unified environment for DeFi to interact with traditional financial systems like FX and gold markets, Cables provides a framework for users to access diverse trading, hedging, and earning opportunities.

Unlike many current DeFi models that focus on USD-denominated assets, the Cables design caters to the needs of global markets, enabling retail and institutional participants to trade seamlessly across traditional and DeFi worlds.

“DeFi has been locked in a USD-centric model, limiting access to real-world assets,” said Ian McAfee, CEO of Cables Finance. “Cables is changing that by bringing FX, commodities, and non-USD yield-bearing assets on-chain, creating new opportunities for global trading and liquidity.”

Key Features of the White Paper

Yield-bearing stable assets: The launch of stable assets such as cEUR, cXAU, and cJPY allows users to access global yields directly from their wallets. With projected annual yields of 15-20%, these assets offer a practical solution for earning on non-USD currencies and commodities.

Perpetual futures exchange: The introduction of a multi-asset perpetual futures DEX enables trading across crypto, FX, commodities, and equities. Utilizing a hybrid on-chain and off-chain mechanism, the DEX ensures efficient and transparent trading.

TradFi Exposure With DeFi Yields and Trading

Cables Finance is taking decisive steps to address the barriers that have historically limited DeFi’s reach. The platform provides tools to hedge currency exposure, unlock liquidity in global markets, and manage diverse assets, helping users seeking more than traditional DeFi offerings. By allowing any supported asset to be used as collateral, Cables expands participation and enhances capital efficiency for traders.

Momentum is already building around the upcoming launch of stable assets like cEUR, cXAU, and cJPY, which will serve as the foundation for the ecosystem’s growth. These assets, alongside the upcoming perpetual futures DEX and the $CABLES token launch in Q2, are designed to attract both liquidity providers and active traders, sparking growth and engagement within the ecosystem.

As the platform matures, future developments will include fiat on/off ramps and compliance tools aimed at increasing retail and institutional adoption.

For readers interested in exploring the full white paper, visit the official GitBook at https://docs.cables.finance/.

About Cables Finance

Cables Finance is reimagining the future of finance by creating the first on-chain venue where real-world assets, cryptocurrencies, FX, and equities converge. With a bold vision to unify global markets on the blockchain, Cables is more than a platform—it’s a movement. By bridging DeFi with traditional markets, Cables empowers users to trade, hedge, and grow their portfolios in ways previously unimaginable.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Colin Munro

VP of Marketing, Cables Finance

colin.munro@cables.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.