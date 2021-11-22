An Innovation Offered By Alfprotocol, Making Full Use Of Bonding Curves

Alfprotocol is a Solana protocol for the capital deployment of liquidity provision and yield farming, with and without leverage. The protocol includes implementing an invariant-based Automated Market Maker protocol and a money market for short-term loans for exchange activities.

The Solana ecosystem’s most important contributions are leveraging liquidity providers’ positions in AMM pools and yield farming procedures.

The protocol will provide AlfMM and AAlf for its users, a decentralized exchange service, and an overcollateralized borrowing service, respectively. On the other hand, leveraged liquidity is managed by one of Alfprotocol ’s modules, which interfaces with external protocols such as Solaris, Jet Protocol, and others to deliver leveraged products up to 200x.

Arbitrary Curves

One of the most recent breakthroughs in DeFi is the development of DEXs that can autonomously manage conversions between different crypto assets.

Solana’s decentralized exchange protocols contain a liquidity pool (LP) comprising two or more assets bound to maintain a mathematical relationship with each other at all times, as defined by a specific function or curve. Such functions include constant-sum and constant-product AMMs.

Such actions have the potential to diminish the liquidity pool. Market price changes, in particular, can result in reduced liquidity for one or more of the assets, decreasing the total value of the LP. We introduce the concept of dynamic curves to construct the AlfMM in a way that would change the mathematical link between the assets using information from a market price oracle, guaranteeing that the pool price remains constant and identical to the market price. The Alfprotocol , using the Solana blockchain, will implement arbitrary curves utilizing liquidity and allocating it efficiently. This method allocates more liquidity towards the current reference price and less towards the price extremes.

Alfprotocol increases capital efficiency and allows more liquid markets by connecting low-risk, low-effort investors who provide liquidity to loan protocols with risk-seeking, active management investors who focus on leveraged liquidity provision and yield farming positions.