Cardano continues to make strides on the smart contracts front. The Alonzo White Hard Fork was released last month and is working as intended. This put the network even one step closer to successfully implementing smart contracts for the riders public. Staying true to this plan, the Cardano network has now unveiled the public testate for smart contracts.

IOHK, the developer behind Cardano, took to Twitter to announce this move. Alonzo Purple had been successfully spun up, according to the 12-part Twitter thread. And following that, the user onboarding process had begun. This is the part that will put Cardano users on the network that will implement smart contracts.

Moving Forward According To Plan

The project’s developer announced that they would be using the same testers who worked on the Alonzo Blue and White phases. But Alonzo Purple will be the first Cardano testnet that will fully support smart contracts.

This is an exciting and important next step in the #Alonzo journey. In fact, the #Cardano journey. With the support of our OG community testers on the Blue & White phases, #AlonzoPurple will be the first fully public Cardano testnet to support #smartcontracts 🚀

Smart contracts are the ultimate goal of the network upgrade. It would make Cardano the biggest rival for Ethereum. Even more, it would make Cardano a strong contender in the DeFi space.

IOHK is making the testnet available to any developers who are interested in the project. It’ll hard fork the network and open the Alonzo Purple testate to these developers.

On Track With Cardano (ADA) Smart Contracts

The project remains on track according to the team. This means that the network is very close to getting this capability. However, the team still has a lot of work ahead of them.

Some significant strides that have been made in the road to smart contracts include the connector for DApps integration. This connector would allow developers to build DApp solutions and services on the network. In an effort to increase network adoption worldwide. Providing a bridge between users blockchain-based decentralized apps.

The integrator will facilitate the buying and selling of tokens on the network. Also permitting the validation of users as owners of specific assets. Which would provide the capability for things like NFTs to be bought and sold on the network.

ADA price surges in last 24 hours | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

The community continues to show full support for the network. With over 70% of Cardano’s (ADA) circulating supply now staked ahead of the release of smart contracts. Cardano’s native token ADA has recently seen tremendous growth, posting a 15.26% price gain in the last 24 hours.

