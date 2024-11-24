XRP and Cardano are recording significant buying pressure as both tokens prepare to surge to new peaks before the end of Q4. Meanwhile, Rollblock is leading the ongoing altseason with its presale raising more than $5.67 million in record time.

XRP (XRP) Exchange Reserves Records Significant Drop

XRP investors have withdrawn nearly 250 million tokens from Upbit which holds the largest XRP reserve. Since this drop in exchange reserves indicates high buying pressure, analysts believe XRP’s price will record a significant rally in the next few days. XRP’s Futures Open Interest has also reached a new peak of $1.98 billion this week which means investors are anticipating the current uptick to continue.

XRP is currently trading for $1.14 after an intraday surge of 5.64%. Since XRP has already rallied by 108.69% over the past month, XRP’s on chain metrics reveal significant trading activity. XRP’s Momentum Indicator and MACD Level are also flashing strong buy signals which means XRP is likely to test the nearest resistance at the $1.35 level.

Cardano’s (ADA) Whale Transactions Reach a New Peak

Cardano’s price is recording a massive rally as the token’s whale transactions and open interest have both reached record levels today. Since Cardano’s price has already surged by 133.86% over the past month, analysts are positive about the current upswing continuing until the end of Q4.

Cardano is currently trading for $0.8338 after an intraday surge of 14.26%. Cardano’s volume has also surged by 109.78% over the last 24 hours as the token faces significant buying pressure. Since Cardano’s daily chart is currently flashing strong buy signals, market experts suggest that Cardano’s price will hit the big $1 milestone before the end of Q4.

Rollblock (RBLK) Leads Q4’s Altseason by Raising $5.6 Million in Presale

Rollblock is dominating the ongoing bull cycle with its explosive presale momentum. Although established tokens like XRP and Cardano are recording big gains, nothing comes close to Rollblock’s massive 250% rally during its presale stages. If Rollblock’s demand continues to hit new peaks every week, analysts believe this new altcoin will record up to 880% gains before its official launch on the open market.

The reason why Rollblock is attracting huge numbers of investors is its high-tech gaming platform. While traditional platforms still rely on subpar security measures and third party cryptocurrencies, Rollblock is changing the game by launching its very own Ethereum-backed RBLK utility token. Rollblock’s gaming library already features 7,000+ AI-powered games that are all based on the latest Web3 technology. In the next few months, Rollblock is also adding sports features which will allow users to play on international sports leagues such as the NFL, F1, UFC, Golf, Tennis, MMA, and more.

Aside from making big gains through playing, Rollblock also gives back to its loyal community through a revenue sharing mechanism. At the end of each week, Rollblock allocates up to 30% of its revenue to purchase RBLK tokens from the open market and uses 40% of these as staking rewards.

Since Rollblock’s VIP-tier presale investors also receive exclusive bonuses based on their RBLK holdings, investors can benefit even more by investing in Rollblock before the price skyrockets after launch. For now, Rollblock’s native RBLK token is selling for a low price of just $0.036 in stage 8 of its presale. There is a current 50% bonus offer available on all purchases.

