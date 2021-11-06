While it’s clear that fiat is still dominant, the crypto space is fast pacing and positioned to dominate the future of finance. Before 2017, mainstream media had been skeptical about cryptocurrency and its essence. Today, nearly every major news outlet covers crypto and DeFi. It’s no gainsaying that everyone should get educated on crypto investments and what they have to offer.

Decentralized Finance: The Next Big Thing

The DeFi ecosystem is booming, making it one of the most popular buzzwords in the cryptosphere. According to metrics site DeFi Pulse, in June 2020, about $1 billion were locked up in DeFi protocols. By January 2021, the number had gone up to over $20 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in smart contracts.

So, what exactly is DeFi? Simply, Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, takes the middlemen out of financial services and is built on blockchain. This implies that you can lend, borrow, exchange funds, and conduct other financial activities without relying on any third parties.

However, because DeFi is new, the concepts can be complex, even for experienced crypto investors. This leaves a huge gap between user experience, investment opportunities and profitability. To solve this, Coinchange seeks to advocate for the average user to eliminate the complexities associated with DeFi and provide a usable platform for trading and investing.

Coinchange closes the gaps

As a high-yield consumer fintech company, Coinchange combines simplicity and profitability to provide secure investment opportunities for both average and pro users. Coinchange started out as a crypto brokerage platform before transitioning into a yielding platform for stable coin investments. They provide risk-adjusted yield through data insights, complex modeling and smart execution.

Trading on Coinchange

Without hassle, anyone can buy and sell popular cryptocurrencies with zero fees. Using state-of-the-art technology that connects the Coinchange platform to lots of other exchanges and DeFi platforms, trading is available and updated in real-time, at the best price possible, with cost kept to a bare minimum.

As a way to further reduce barriers to DeFi, the Coinchange trade account allows users to easily deposit and withdraw fiat through debit cards or ACH, send cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDC or USDT to their non-custodial wallets.

Earning Through Coinchange

The High Yield Account is Coinchange’s flagship product that utilizes algorithmic strategies to forecast the performance of more than 100+ DeFi protocols, and then determine the option with the highest yield. Putting it in simpler terms, Coinchange’s high yield account generates their users up to 25% APY on their stable coin investment, which is already more than what traditional finance offers to regular investors. According to their roadmap, ETH and BTC deposits will be accepted within their high yield platform, which only means that users will be able to hold and generate passive income from appreciating currencies.

Why is Coinchange Unique?

With years spent designing and developing a customer-oriented platform, Coinchange platform integrates all necessary services within a single platform, including a consolidated wallet and dynamic charts so users can trade and earn with ease. They also have key features that make them stand out from other DeFi platforms, from an easy-to-navigate platform to put in place advanced security processes to mitigate risks that are associated with DeFi, and keeping users’ funds safe. They are partnered with reputable third-party digital security platforms such as Fireblock and Coincover, to insure users’ deposits and make sure that users can withdraw their funds in the unlikely event that the company loses access.

Also, being a fully regulated business in Canada with an MSB license active until 2023 is another reason Coinchange is unique. Regulatory clarity is a grey area in the DeFi space with the SEC’s constant crackdown on similar projects. Coinchange, however, has a U.S. FinCen License making them fully compliant to operate in 33 U.S. states with more to come in the future.

Conclusion

As 2021 continues to be a bullish year for crypto, decentralized finance will keep leading the frontiers of modern finance. With its user-friendly features and a big focus on fund security, Coinchange is one of the most efficient crypto-yielding platforms in the space for beginners and experts alike.