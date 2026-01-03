Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Reports have disclosed that Iran’s state arms export arm, the Ministry of Defence Export Center (Mindex), is openly offering to accept cryptocurrency as payment for military hardware.

According to the Financial Times and follow-up coverage, the listings on Mindex’s export platform include items ranging from drones and air defense systems to warships and ballistic missiles. The move was reported in January 2026 and marks a clear change from past, quieter uses of digital assets.

Accepting Crypto And Barter To Avoid Banking Limits

Based on reports, Mindex has placed offers that mention cryptocurrency, Iranian rial, and barter as possible forms of payment. The listings encourage potential buyers to contact Iranian officials to negotiate contracts.

Sanctions from the US, the UK and the EU have shut many conventional payment routes, and Iranian officials appear to be using multiple channels — crypto among them — to keep export deals moving.

Listings Include Broad Array Of Hardware

Mindex’s catalogue, as described by multiple outlets, lists equipment across a wide spectrum: small arms and ammunition, drones, missiles, air defense systems, and naval vessels.

Reports say Mindex claims commercial ties with about 35 countries. That number helps show the scale Iran’s exporters say they serve, even while facing banking isolation.

How Crypto Fits Into Iran’s Cash Flows

According to authorities outside Iran, the country has used cryptocurrency before to move value around borders. US Treasury findings previously tied more than $100 million in crypto flows to Iranian oil-related activity that skirted sanctions.

Observers warn that accepting crypto for arms could make tracking payments harder, depending on the coins and the custody arrangements used. Some analysts say public listings could attract buyers who already avoid SWIFT and traditional banking.

Governments and sanctions experts have raised alarms. If deliveries happen after crypto payments are received, enforcement agencies will face fresh tracing challenges.

The US has a record of sanctioning networks that used crypto to support Iranian programs, and officials have signaled they will monitor new tactics closely. Some countries may consider tighter rules on crypto services used in cross-border defense deals.

Based on reports, the export agency presents the offers as open to negotiation and claims sanctions will not stop contracts from being fulfilled. What remains unclear is how many, if any, arms contracts will actually be completed using crypto.

There are also unanswered questions about which cryptocurrencies would be accepted, how escrow and delivery would be handled, and what intermediaries might be involved.

