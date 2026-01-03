Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Market expert DeFi Tracer has compiled a series of predictions from an influential figure in the cryptocurrency market — specifically, a “whale,” or an investor with a large portfolio. This particular whale has accurately anticipated every Bitcoin (BTC) all-time high and numerous crypto market tops since 2015.

Long-term Vision

The whale’s latest forecasts for 2026, unveiled in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), include an ambitious target of $250,000 for Bitcoin (BTC), $20,000 for Ethereum (ETH), and $1,500 for Solana (SOL).

However, this whale’s insights extend beyond mere numbers. He emphasizes the current phase of infrastructure development that encompasses critical elements such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), custodial services, regulatory advancements, and the strategic adjustments made by corporate balance sheets.

According to his analysis, the market’s transition into this new phase often triggers an initial decline in prices as speculation fades. He suggests that the rise won’t be immediate; instead, it will involve a gradual, steady demand as the market stabilizes.

While not explicitly stated, his model indicates that he does not anticipate a quick surge in prices. Instead, he envisions “a pressure phase” characterized by several key developments: weak hands are shaken out, credit positions are liquidated, and “easy” leverage is removed from the market.

This transition—moving from speculation to accumulation—typically follows a predictable sequence: speculation leads to heightened volatility, which is then followed by liquidations and fear, causing retail investors to exit. Ultimately, exits pave the way for stabilization, which sets the stage for future upside.

What To Expect For Crypto In 2026

In this context, DeFi Tracer suggests that Bitcoin might experience a decline to around $50,000 before the accumulation phase begins in earnest. This implies a potential 44% correction ahead for the cryptocurrency from current trading levels slightly above $89,600.

The reasoning behind this perspective is straightforward: the market requires a cleansing process before launching into a new bull run.

Looking toward 2026, the indicators suggest that the whale’s analysis is on point. Signs indicate that the necessary cleansing of the market is nearing completion and that the long-awaited growth phase is just around the corner.

Several macroeconomic factors underline this optimism. Notably, metals have reached all-time highs and are now shifting capital into cryptocurrencies. The traditional four-year market cycle has drawn to a close, while governments worldwide are showing increasing interest in acquiring cryptocurrencies.

The expert concluded that while 2025 was marked by a correction and cleansing of the crypto market, 2026 is poised for what the whale describes as structural growth. This process will reportedly be methodical and steady rather than rapid and chaotic, suggesting a systematic recovery for cryptocurrencies.

