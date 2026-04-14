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A South Korean payment firm has teamed up with Avalanche to create a crypto-like Layer‑1 blockchain tailored specifically for payments.

A Crypto-Spin For TradFi In South Korea

TradFi continues its race to not be left behind DeFi innovation. This time, however, a traditional payments giant most recent move is not aimed at just integrating with crypto, but it’s actually spinning up its own chain intended at real‑world payments.

According to The Block, NHN KCP, one of South Korea’s biggest payment processors, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Avalanche developer Ava Labs to build its own payments‑focused Layer 1.

Avalanche is a high‑performance Layer 1 blockchain platform designed for smart contracts and custom blockchains, with near‑instant transaction finality and low fees.

The planned L1 will be built via Ava Cloud and optimized for real‑world payments: sub‑second payment authorization, on‑chain transaction data encryption, and customizable merchant payment infrastructure. NHN KCP and Ava Labs want to plug in tokenized deposits, multi‑stablecoin settlement, and cross‑border payments on top of that base layer.

Jun-seok Park, CEO of NHN KCP, said in a statement:

This agreement is highly significant as it combines NHN KCP’s industry-leading payment operational expertise with world-class blockchain technology to derive an innovative model that can be immediately applied to real-world business.

The pair intend to test whether the project is technically viable via a proof‑of‑concept, and to broaden their ties with financial and payment firms worldwide.

South Korea’s Most Recent History With Crypto

According to the Korean outlet Fntimes, NHN KCP is already positioning itself as a “first mover” in crypto payments and has been working on stablecoin infrastructure and on/off‑ramp tech with a dedicated task force. The payment firm has already filed trademarks for KRW‑ and USD‑pegged stablecoins (e.g., USDW), signaling it wants to operate across both domestic and international rails.

South Korea has been recently pushing toward clear rules for stablecoins and digital assets, with the expectation that a comprehensive crypto bill and bank‑grade rules for exchanges and payment providers will land around this year after it was postponed until after the June 3 local elections. Bitcoinist reported on it at the beginning of the month.

What This Means For AVAX Traders

Let’s keep in mind that launch timing and scale will depend heavily on how South Korea finalizes its crypto and stablecoin framework, something Ava Labs itself acknowledges.

If NHN KCP can route even a small slice of its existing volume through an Avalanche‑based mainnet, it could become one of the largest “real‑world payments” experiments on any L1. AVAX could start looking like a real‑world payments bet, which the market tends to reward with higher multiples in bull phases.

If the proof‑of‑concept leads to live merchant traffic, AVAX gains a concrete adoption case that traders can track in metrics and narratives, making it easier for funds to justify rotating from slower‑growth L1s into Avalanche.

At the moment of writing, AVAX trades for $9,43 on the daily chart. Source: AVAXUSDT on Tradingview.

Cover image from Perplexity. AVAXUSDT chart from Tradingview.