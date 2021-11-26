Two months ago, Bitcoinist covered the story of a crypto investor with an impressive and unusual track record. A little hamster known as Mr. Goxx stole the attention and affection of the crypto community as he recorded a 20% return or 63.27 euros across his career.

As confirmed by his caretakers, Mr. Goxx, one of the founders of the trading firm Goxx Capital, suddenly passed away on November 24th, 2021. According to his final trading session log, the crypto trader hamster saw an uptick in his performance adding 98.20 euros since the initial investment.

The crypto market has been taking a hit in the past two weeks, but this seems to have little impact on Mr. Goxx PNL. The hamster jumped to fame via his Twitch channel as thousands of viewers sat down to watch his hundreds of trading sessions. Via Mr. Goxx Twitter account, his caretakers said goodbye to their friend with the following message:

Being with us as a pet for quite a while, he became famous out of nowhere. Mr. Goxx has brought joy to people all across the globe and reminded us not to take life too seriously. He shed light into dark moments of pandemic, inflation and many kinds of trouble.

As the caretakers clarified, Mr. Goxx’s death was unexpected as he appeared to enjoy good health and never gave signs of illnesses. However, the crypto trader did present “kidney issues as a cause of a professional mite treatment in his early days”, as was confirmed via his Twitter account. The team behind Goxx Capital said:

While having normal amounts of food until Sunday, he then suddenly refused eating and fell asleep peacefully on Monday morning.

The Future Of Crypto Trading Firm Goxx Capital

The team behind Goxx Capital, clearly affected by the events, called the sudden pass of Mr. Goxx a situation “hard to grasp”. Furthermore, they revealed no plans to continue with the project as they retrieve to mourn their former pet. Via Twitter they added:

(…) questions about a possible continuance of the project are not relevant to us at the moment (for now, we will leave everything as is). Thank you and rest in peace, Max (a.k.a Mr. Goxx). You will be missed, and your memory will live forever on the blockchain.

In addition, the team behind Goxx Capital shared a final image of their former pet and crypto trader Mr. Goxx. The message has hundreds of replies and has been covered by major news outlets. This reflects the impact that Mr. Goxx had over his followers, many of which accompanied his caretakers in saying farewell.