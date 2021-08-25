Dapper Labs and their Flow blockchain product have gained substantial ground this year. This week, Dapper is teeing up for more sports IP to come to life. The company is adding WNBA rosters to their Top Shot product beginning this week. Additionally, reports have surfaced that Dapper Labs has partnered with one of the most popular sports leagues on the planet in LaLiga.

Dapper Labs floated valuation rumors at around $7.5B earlier this year, and these latest moves could very likely be major value drivers for the emerging company.

WNBA: Top Shot’s Latest

The latest addition to Dapper Lab’s Top Shot will be WNBA moments, coming to market by the end of the week.

A recent sports analysis report from Zoomph, SportsPro, and Greenfly show that of the 50 most marketable athletes across the globe, women represent 38% of the total top 50 and 5 of the top 10. Most notably, women athletes hold the top 3 spots. Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and Ashlyn Harris lead the way for the future of marketable athletes in sport.

The WNBA’s Te’a Cooper and Candace Parker cracked the top 50 in the report. Parker, along with other established and emerging WNBA stars such as Sabrina Ionescu, Sue Bird, and Breanna Stewart will come to the Top Shot marketplace. The league at large has seen expansive growth and support, exhibited by viewership numbers that haven’t been seen for the WNBA in nearly a decade. Additionally, the league has been nailing down further distribution deals. The WNBA was the only league to see TV audience growth during the pandemic.

Our team at Bitcoinist first reported on the emergence of women’s sports and NFTs earlier this year.

LaLiga: A New Dapper Labs Platform

With the growing success of Top Shot, Dapper Labs is looking to build out a similar experience for soccer fans, according to reports this week. The LaLiga platform is expected to come to market in June 2022.

Financial details around the partnership have not been disclosed. However, the deal is expected to reflect similar terms seen with the NBA. This is likely to include a revenue-sharing agreement for secondary sales similar to that seen with Top Shot.

To date, the only major soccer NFT competitor seems to be Sorare, which falls just outside of the top 10 in all-time sales with over $70MM in volume. LaLiga has been one of the top European soccer leagues with powerhouse clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. Current league champions, Atletico Madrid, currently offer fan tokens that have seen over $5B in volume in their short life.

In May, Top Shot crossed over 1MM users. With the addition of WNBA moments and a new LaLiga marketplace, the future looks bright for Dapper Labs.

Dapper Labs runs NBA Top Shot on the FLOW blockchain. | Source: FLOW-USD on TradingView.com

