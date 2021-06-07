Alfacash Store is available to buy and sell cryptocurrencies against euros in a fully non-custodial and automatic process. Now, its users can also enjoy the trading of Dogecoin (DOGE), the popular crypto-meme. They can find here a fast, secure, and regulated way to exchange this cryptocurrency with different payment methods.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was officially launched back on December 6, 2013, by Jackson Palmer, a marketer in Adobe Systems, and the IBM software engineer Billy Markus. It was a joke at the beginning, but it also had some purposes: be faster and cheaper than Bitcoin (BTC) and working as a reward for content creators on different platforms.

This January, after the incident with WallStreetBets and Gamestop, it became more popular than ever. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, has shown a strong predilection for this currency as well. More and more merchants worldwide are accepting Dogecoin, and Alfacash Store couldn’t be left behind.

The adoption of DOGE has spread like wildfire, even if some others “meme cryptocurrencies” have come before and after; like BBQcoin, Cheesecoin, EvilCoin, or JesusCoin. Most of them are unknown or dead by now, but DOGE has prevailed and remains in the top 5 by market capitalization, with over $38.9b.

What can you do with Dogecoin & Alfacash Store?

Use the coins to make faster and cheaper transactions

Send and receive remittances: Dogecoin is a global currency and you can find over 5,500 ATMs for it worldwide [ CoinATMRadar ]

] Hold to make future profits. DOGE is the fifth cryptocurrency by market capitalization and its price has increased by over 14,500% year-to-date . It’s crossed for several All-Time-Highs (ATH) this year

. It’s crossed for several All-Time-Highs (ATH) this year Pay for goods and services worldwide in at least 1,400 venues, including Newegg, Giftoff, SugarTrends, and even the Dallas Mavericks

Tip your favorite content creators and receive giveaways with several tipbots and groups on social media

