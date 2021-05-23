FC Dynamo Kyiv, the top team in the Ukrainian Premier League, is launching NFT tickets for the 2021 season, powered by its blockchain partner Moonwalk.

Tickets To Listed On Binance Marketplace

At the end of June, the NFT tickets will be available on the Binance NFT marketplace. The sale is part of the platform's "100 Creators Campaign," which was launched to commemorate the platform's launch. Dynamo Kyiv intends to continue to sell NFTs, including collectibles, on a regular basis. Moonwalk, a blockchain corporation headquartered in the United States, is assisting it with its ticketing initiative.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can be integrated into physical and virtual event ticket sales, e-commerce, customer loyalty systems, and payment networks using Moonwalk’s platform. Moonwalk has been working on Dynamo’s digital economy since January, which involves a token ecosystem inside the team’s stadium and in Kiev. FC Dynamo Kyiv Vice President Mark Ginzburg, said:

“The tokenization of the legendary club is not a tribute to fashion and not following an opportunistic hype. We have a well-calculated strategy and follow a clear goal – to make Dynamo, the best club in Ukraine, the greatest technological leader of football in Europe within the next two years.”

“Dynamo Kyiv has established itself as an incredibly forward-thinking franchise as the team has developed new ways to engage with their fans, communities, and partners,” commented Moonwalk co-founder Greg Consiglio. The executive noted that the tickets are part of a wider reward ecosystem that will also allow fans to collect NFT game memorabilia.

25% Of Tickets Will Be Sold As NFTs

Leading up to the season kick-off, exclusive game-related NFTs will be dropped on the leading NFT marketplace, Binance NFT.

“Dynamo Kyiv has an outstanding history and one of the biggest fan bases in Ukraine. We are excited to announce this collaboration, and for sure, the users have been looking forward to it as well. We strongly believe that NFT tickets will soon become a usual part for football fans and that Binance NFT Marketplace will be one of the leading platforms for the NFT tickets,” said Gleb Kostarev, director of Binance in Eastern Europe.

About a fifth of the Dynamo’s home game tickets will be available as NFTs. The team sold over 400,000 tickets for matches in Kyiv, where its 70,000-seat Olimpiyskiy stadium is located, also during the shorter 2019-20 season. The NFTs can be used to unlock game passes, unique rewards, and drops via the team’s Moonwalk digital wallet, according to the press release.

